iQIBLA Launches Ramadan Thank-You Gift Package: Technology Empowering Faith, Gratitude for Consumers

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of Ramadan 2026, the leading Muslim technology brand iQIBLA announced a major gratitude campaign, bringing unprecedented discounts and offers to Muslim consumers worldwide. As the inventor of the smart Zikr Ring, iQIBLA has always been committed to deeply integrating technological innovation with Islamic faith. This time, through significant discounts and all-product promotions, the brand further practices its core concept of ‘technology serving faith.’

Integration of Technology and Faith: iQIBLA’s Innovative Path

Since its establishment, iQIBLA has positioned itself as the 'number one Muslim technology brand,' providing convenient and precise tools for faith practices worldwide through smart hardware and software services. Its flagship product, the smart Zikr Ring, helps users efficiently complete daily Zikr with vibration reminders and counting functions, making it an essential tool for enhancing spiritual practice during Ramadan. In addition, products such as the Salat Counter, Q Watch, aMan Kid's Watch, and Qphone meet the full range of needs from individual to family, and from adults to children, building a complete 'technology-faith ecosystem.'

Ramadan Rewards: Up to 30% Discount on All Products

To thank global consumers for their support, iQIBLA is launching a major Ramadan campaign in 2026:

- Full-Product Discounts: Purchase any iQIBLA product and enjoy up to 30% off, including the Zikr Ring, Salat Counter, Q Watch, aMan Kid's Watch, and Qphone.

- Global Shipping: iQIBLA supports international direct shipping, ensuring Muslim users around the world enjoy the discounts simultaneously.

Product Highlights: Technology Empowering Faith Practice

- Smart Zikr Ring: Helps users efficiently complete daily Zikr with vibration reminders and automatic counting, enhancing spiritual focus during Ramadan.

- Salat Counter: Precisely monitors prayer movements, addressing the issue of forgetting prayer counts and ensuring no prayer is missed.

- Q Watch: Integrates prayer reminders, Zikr counting, and health monitoring, serving as a smart assistant to balance faith and daily life during Ramadan.

- aMan Kid's Watch: Designed for children, it integrates GPS positioning, SOS emergency calling, and prayer reminders, ensuring child safety while cultivating faith habits.

- Qphone: A Muslim-exclusive phone, equipped with prayer times, Zikr counting, and faith learning content to meet both daily and spiritual needs.

Brand Vision: Technology Serving Faith, Gratitude for the World

iQIBLA's founder stated: "Ramadan is a time for gratitude and giving back. Through this initiative, we hope more Muslims can experience how technology can make practicing faith easier and more efficient. In the future, iQIBLA will continue to focus on technological innovation, providing more diverse and thoughtful products and services for Muslims worldwide."

