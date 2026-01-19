NHJI Announces 2026 Updates to 'Why Am I So Tired?' S.T.A.T. Test

S.T.A.T. Significant Tiredness Assessment Test

NHJI releases the 2026 updated version of its free S.T.A.T. fatigue assessment with new features and expanded member resources.

TORONTO, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Health Journal Institute (“NHJI” or the “organization”), a nonprofit organization specializing in scientific health and wellness publications, today announced the release of the 2026 updated version of its free online tiredness assessment, the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.). The assessment, often described as the “Why Am I So Tired?” test, is available at: https://newhealthjournal.org/news/why-am-i-so-tired-quiz NHJI states that the updated 2026 version introduces several improvements designed to make results easier to interpret and more useful for individuals who experience persistent low energy, tiredness, or chronic fatigue. The organization reports that a key goal of the update was to address common questions raised by participants, particularly around understanding fatigue severity in a more objective way.A major new feature is the addition of fatigue score comparison histograms. S.T.A.T. participants now see a chart that compares their result score with the scores of prior participants. Users also see a second histogram comparing their score with an estimated general population distribution of S.T.A.T. scores, generated using computer modeling intended to reflect adults ages 30–70 in the United States. NHJI notes that the general population comparison is an estimate designed to provide context and should not be interpreted as a diagnosis, as the S.T.A.T. is not a medical diagnosis tool.In addition to the new comparison charts, NHJI reports that the assessment now includes improved fatigue metrics analysis. The updated results expand on how fatigue patterns may relate to common factors such as sleep timing, morning energy, concentration, motivation, and lifestyle routines. NHJI states that these refinements are intended to improve clarity for users who want practical insight into potential contributors to their tiredness.NHJI also announced an update for members who access the organization’s fatigue resources. The organization’s “The Deep Energy Switch” audio program, previously released as part of its chronic fatigue help initiative, is now included for all members who receive the fatigue help kit. NHJI describes the Deep Energy Switch as a short-session audio-based program designed for people with persistent daily tiredness who may find long reading or intensive research difficult when fatigued.Launched in December 2025, The Deep Energy Switch program has received largely positive feedback from initial participants. One participant commented, “Thank you for your very informative research. I am finding your messages and audios very helpful and received some actionable guidance that is assisting me on my health journey recovering from chronic fatigue symptoms.”“The most common feedback we hear is that people want to understand where they stand and what their practical options are,” said an NHJI representative. “This system update focuses on clarity. The new charts help users interpret their score relative to others, while the improved analysis and member resources provide practical next steps for learning and energy improvement.”NHJI emphasizes that the assessment is a non-medical educational tool and does not provide a medical diagnosis. Individuals experiencing severe, persistent, or worsening fatigue, or fatigue accompanied by other concerning symptoms, are encouraged to consult a qualified healthcare professional.The 2026 updated version of the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.) can be accessed for free at: https://newhealthjournal.org/news/why-am-i-so-tired-quiz About New Health Journal Institute (NHJI):NHJI ( https://nhji.org ) is a nonprofit with the mission of advancing public health and wellness knowledge by reporting on new research and providing free public resources. Its free chronic fatigue resource, the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.), helps individuals explore potential causes of persistent tiredness and access helpful resources.

