RYSE Secures Nasdaq Ticker Symbol $RYSS as It Expands Its Community Investment Round

RYSE SmartShade RYSE SmartShade converts your manual window shades into automated "smart shades"!

RYSE reserved Nasdaq ticker $RYSS and is expanding its Community Round, giving investors access before a larger institutional raise or potential IPO.

Reserving the $RYSS ticker gives us flexibility as we plan for the next stages of growth.” — Trung Pham

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE, a smart home technology company building intelligent control systems for natural light, announced today that it has officially reserved the Nasdaq ticker symbol $RYSS , reflecting long-term planning as the company continues to scale as a private business.Reserving a ticker symbol should not be interpreted as an announcement of a public listing. The reservation secures $RYSS for potential future use while the company evaluates regulatory requirements, market conditions, and internal milestones required for a public listing, should it choose to pursue one. This step is commonly taken well ahead of any IPO as part of responsible capital markets planning.At the same time, RYSE is expanding its Regulation A+ Community Round , an equity offering that allows everyday investors to invest in a private company — access that was historically reserved for institutions and high-net-worth individuals ahead of a potential IPO.Through Regulation A+, RYSE is able to raise capital from both retail and accredited investors while remaining private. The company has indicated that this Community Round may represent the final opportunity for public investors to participate before RYSE shifts its focus toward institutional capital or a potential IPO in order to raise a significantly larger round.“Reserving the $RYSS ticker gives us flexibility as we plan for the next stages of growth,” said Trung Pham, Founder and CEO of RYSE. “At the same time, our Community Round allows everyday investors to participate alongside us before we potentially move toward institutional capital or the public markets.”Proceeds from the Community Round are intended to support product development, expansion of RYSE’s A.I and software platform, and continued scaling of distribution as demand for smart home infrastructure accelerates.The smart home market is entering a new phase driven by automation, A.I, robotics, and a deeper integration between hardware and software. While much of the industry has focused on locks, lighting, and displays, RYSE is building technology for one of the most overlooked parts of the home: window coverings. By automating existing shades and blinds, RYSE turns natural light into a controllable, data-driven input that improves comfort, energy efficiency, and daily living.RYSE has generated more than $15 million in revenue, secured 10 granted patents, and successfully enforced its intellectual property against copycat products on major online marketplaces. Its products are sold in over 100 Best Buy locations, and more than 4,000 shareholders have invested over $12 million in the company to date.The Regulation A+ Community Round is currently open. More information is available at https://invest.helloryse.com About RYSERYSE is a smart home technology company building the control layer for natural light. Its products automate existing window shades and blinds, transforming a manual part of the home into a connected, intelligent system.By combining patented hardware with software and A.I, RYSE enables homeowners and buildings to manage light, privacy, and energy use through automation and data. RYSE products are sold across North America, including in over 100 Best Buy locations. The company has generated more than $15 million in revenue, holds 10 granted patents, and has built a shareholder base of more than 4,000 investors.

