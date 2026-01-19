Canada’s Only Hybrid Conference Dedicated to the Advancement of Workplace Investigations Returns in May 2026

Canada’s only workplace investigations conference, May 7–8, 2026. Join in Montreal or virtually to learn from national leaders and advance the profession.

As Canada’s only conference dedicated to workplace investigations, this event exists to advance the profession through shared expertise, collaboration, and leadership.” — Greg Hutchinson, Barker Hutchinson & Associates

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workplace Investigations in Canada Conference (WICC) 2026, Canada’s only national conference exclusively dedicated to the advancement of workplace investigations, will take place May 7–8, 2026, in person at the Marriott Château Champlain in Montreal, Quebec, and virtually for remote attendees across Canada.Jointly presented by Barker Hutchinson & Associates, the Association of Workplace Investigators, and the University of Ottawa, WICC 2026 continues to set the national benchmark for professional excellence and leadership in workplace investigations. As workplace investigations face increasing legal and procedural scrutiny, organizations across Canada are under pressure to ensure investigations are fair, defensible, trauma-informed, and aligned with evolving best practices. WICC 2026 exists to meet that moment - bringing together thought leaders and practitioners shaping the future of the profession.A National Forum Advancing Workplace Investigations in Canada:Unlike general HR, legal, or compliance conferences, WICC is purpose-built for workplace investigations in both public and private sectors.Through in-depth sessions and cross-disciplinary perspectives, WICC 2026 focuses on strengthening the impact of workplace investigations nationwide.What Attendees Will Gain:Gain Expert Insights - Learn from leading experts in workplace investigations, employment and labour law, Human Resources, and academia, with content grounded in real-world application and emerging standards.Expand Your Network - Connect with peers, investigators, legal professionals, and key workplace investigations partners from across Canada - building relationships that extend well beyond the conference.Support a Good Cause - Proceeds from the conference support law students at the University of Ottawa, helping to advance education and leadership in the legal profession.In-Person and Virtual Attendance Options:WICC 2026 will be offered both in person and virtually, providing flexible access for professionals across Canada while preserving the depth, engagement, and networking the conference is known for. The in-person event will be hosted at the Marriott Château Champlain in Montreal, a central and accessible location for national attendees.Early-bird pricing is now available until January 31, 2026. Professionals are encouraged to register early to secure preferred pricing and attendance options.For full conference details, updates, and registration information, visit:

