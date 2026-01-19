Shariful Haque Examines the Global Impact of AI and Business Analytics

Shariful Haque, a Los Angeles–based doctoral researcher, examines how AI and business analytics are transforming global industries.

Doctoral researcher Shariful Haque investigates how AI-driven analytics are transforming industries, decision-making, and global innovation.

The AI revolution is not only technological. It is reshaping how organizations make decisions, design systems, and create value across industries.” — Shariful Haque

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes economies and industries worldwide, Shariful Haque is positioning himself at the forefront of academic research exploring how AI and business analytics are driving a new era of intelligent decision-making and organizational transformation.A data analyst, researcher, and doctoral scholar based in Los Angeles, Haque is currently pursuing a PhD alongside a Doctorate of Business Administration in Business Analytics, an ambitious academic path that reflects his commitment to both theoretical advancement and applied research. His doctoral research focuses on how artificial intelligence and business analytics are bringing a revolution across industries, redefining how organizations operate, compete, and innovate.Haque’s academic background includes an MBA in Finance and Business Analytics and extensive training in data science, predictive modeling, and statistical research. His work examines AI-driven decision systems, intelligent automation, fintech innovation, digital transformation, and data-centric organizational strategy.He has authored multiple peer-reviewed research papers in international journals, covering topics such as AI-powered business analytics, digital health platforms, nonprofit innovation, and intelligent project management systems. His research has been presented at international conferences and research forums, where it has earned recognition for its analytical depth and practical relevance.In parallel with his doctoral studies, Haque serves on advisory and editorial boards for several international research organizations, contributing to the advancement of global scientific collaboration. He is a senior member of IEEE and actively participates in international research communities through Google Scholar, ResearchGate, and ORCID.A defining theme of Haque’s work is the translation of academic research into real-world impact. His research explores how AI-powered analytics can improve financial inclusion, optimize supply chains, strengthen healthcare delivery, and enable smarter public services, particularly in emerging economies.He is also the inventor of several technology design patents filed in the United Kingdom, including blockchain-based healthcare data systems and wearable digital monitoring devices. These innovations reflect his belief that academic research should lead to practical technological solutions.Beyond technology, Haque is a strong advocate for ethical AI development, transparent algorithms, and responsible data governance. His academic work emphasizes the importance of building intelligent systems that are fair, explainable, and inclusive.Looking ahead, Haque aims to continue expanding his research as a doctoral scholar and future professor, contributing to global policy discussions on artificial intelligence and digital transformation. His long-term vision is to build research institutions that connect academia, industry, and public policy to drive responsible innovation.As artificial intelligence becomes a defining force of the modern world, Shariful Haque’s research stands at the center of a global conversation about how data, intelligence, and innovation are reshaping the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.