DonutNV Franchising, Inc. Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for Third Consecutive Year, Ranked #351

This honor recognizes the hard work and dedication of our corporate staff and our more than 100 franchisees who operate 140+ mobile donut trailers across 25+ states.” — Amanda Gingold, DonutNV President & Co-Founder

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV Franchising, Inc. is proud to announce it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 for the third year in a row, ranking #351 in this year’s list. This continued recognition underscores the strength and momentum of the DonutNV system.“The Franchise 500 ranking is meaningful to our entire organization,” said Amanda Gingold, President and Co‑Founder of DonutNV. “This honor recognizes the hard work and dedication of our corporate staff and our more than 100 franchisees who operate 140+ mobile donut trailers across 25+ states. Our growth reflects a shared commitment to quality, community, and innovative mobile experiences.”DonutNV’s presence in the Franchise 500 for a third consecutive year highlights the brand’s scalable model, strong franchise support, and consistent performance in a competitive franchising landscape. The company continues to expand through mobile trailers that bring made-to-order mini donuts and refreshing fresh-squeezed beverages to community events, fundraisers, sports functions, and private gatherings nationwide.“We are grateful to our franchisees for their daily commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” added Gingold. “Their success—and our collaborative approach to training, marketing, and operations—are the reasons DonutNV continues to earn industry recognition.”

