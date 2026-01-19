Loyd Bourgeois and Jerry Lassalle Named to Lawyer Monthly’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys for 2026

Jerry Lassalle and Loyd Bourgeois named Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys

Only Two Louisiana Attorneys Make Lawyer Monthly Top 100 Personal Injury List

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans car accident lawyers Loyd Bourgeois and Jerry Lassalle of Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer (LJBLegal) have been named among the Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys by Lawyer Monthly , earning national recognition for excellence in personal injury law. Notably, Loyd and Jerry are the only two attorneys from Louisiana selected for this year’s prestigious list. The honor recognizes their results-driven advocacy on behalf of injury victims across South Louisiana.The Lawyer Monthly Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys list highlights legal professionals who demonstrate exceptional skill, leadership, and case results in high-stakes personal injury matters. Selection is based on editorial research, professional reputation, case impact, and demonstrated expertise within the personal injury sector.Being named to the list places Loyd and Jerry among an elite group of attorneys nationwide, while underscoring Louisiana’s presence through their work alone.Practice AreasLoyd and Jerry focus exclusively on plaintiff's personal injury law, representing individuals and families harmed by negligence, including:- Car accidents- Truck accidents- Motorcycle accidents- Pedestrian injuries- Bicycle accidents- Bus accidents- Maritime and offshore injuriesTheir practice includes catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims, with an emphasis on complex and high-value cases.Regional Reach Across LouisianaThe attorneys serve clients throughout:- Greater New Orleans- River Parishes- Bayou Region, including Houma and Thibodaux- Baton RougeTheir regional presence allows them to combine local insight with litigation experience at the state and national levels.Attorney BiosLoyd J Bourgeois, JrLoyd Bourgeois is a law firm founder and personal injury attorney with a practice focused on representing individuals injured in serious motor vehicle, maritime, and offshore accidents. Known for strategic case development and client advocacy, Loyd has built a reputation for delivering results in complex personal injury matters.Joseph "Jerry" LassalleJerry Lassalle concentrates on personal injury litigation involving automobile, trucking, and maritime accidents. With a client-first approach and deep experience in high-stakes injury cases, Jerry is recognized for his thorough preparation and commitment to accountability.Originally published by Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer:

