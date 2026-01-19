Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Changemaker Program Supports 7 Directions of Service’s Climate Justice Work

Hand-drawn illustration of Billie Eilish by artist Samara, created in recognition of her Changemaker leadership.

Music meets movement as Billie Eilish’s Changemaker Ticket Program delivers a Grant to Indigenous climate justice leadership.

We’re honored by this support and grateful to Billie Eilish, REVERB, and the fans who made it possible.” — Crystal Cavalier-Keck

MEBANE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7 Directions of Service is honored to announce the receipt of a grant through the Climate Impact Fund administered by REVERB, made possible by Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft 2025 Tour Changemaker Ticket Program. The Changemaker Ticket Program was created by Billie Eilish as a powerful collaboration with fans to raise funds for nonprofits addressing the climate crisis, food insecurity, and climate justice. Through this initiative, a portion of the tour's ticket proceeds was dedicated to frontline and community-led organizations working at the intersection of environmental protection and social justice.REVERB, an environmental nonprofit that partners with artists and fans to make the music industry more sustainable, stewarded the distribution of these grants across North America through its Climate Impact Fund. The organization selected 7 Directions of Service in recognition of its Indigenous-led work protecting land, water, and community health.“This support is deeply meaningful,” said Crystal Cavalier-Keck, Founder and Executive Director of 7 Directions of Service. “It represents not only a financial investment, but a vote of confidence in Indigenous-led solutions to the climate crisis. We are grateful to Billie Eilish, REVERB, and the fans who chose to turn a concert experience into tangible action for people and the planet.”Funds from this grant will support 7 Directions of Service’s ongoing climate justice initiatives, including land and water protection, community education, and Indigenous-led responses to extractive infrastructure threatening frontline communities. 7 Directions of Service extends sincere appreciation to REVERB for its stewardship and to Billie Eilish and her fans for demonstrating how art, culture, and collective action can drive real-world change.About 7 Directions of Service7 Directions of Service is an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting Mother Earth through land and water defense, community healing, and frontline-led environmental justice advocacy . Grounded in Indigenous cultural values and natural law , the organization works across local, regional, and national scales to advance climate justice and Indigenous sovereignty.About Billie Eilish’s Changemaker ProgramThrough the Changemaker Program, Billie Eilish and her fans have raised funds from Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR to help support important organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and supporting other crucial environmental work in combating the climate crisis.About REVERBREVERB is a leading environmental nonprofit that partners with musicians, tours, and festivals to reduce environmental impact and engage fans in taking action for people and the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.