Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada and Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani commit to deepening bilateral engagement and economic cooperation

CANADA, January 18 - “The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met today in Doha to elevate bilateral ties and set clear priorities for increasing trade and investment. The meeting comes in the context of Prime Minister Carney’s visit to Qatar – an historic first visit by a sitting Canadian Prime Minister – emphasising the shared commitment to promoting mutual prosperity, regional and international peace, stability, security, and a resilient multilateral system.

Canada and Qatar enjoy a positive and growing partnership built on shared priorities, similar values, and mutual respect. Since establishing diplomatic relations over 50 years ago, our countries have been continuously working to deepen ties through high-level visits and agreements that advance cooperation in trade, defence, education, and international development. Recent milestones include a visit of HH the Amir of Qatar to Ottawa in September 2024, during which both sides signed Memoranda of Understanding on development cooperation as well as annual political consultations and finalized expanded air transport arrangements, underscoring a commitment to closer dialogue and connectivity.

The Canada-Qatar relationship holds immense potential for growth. Prime Minister Carney’s visit has deepened bilateral relations through trade and investment, security, technology, mining, and agriculture. Both countries are committed to advancing shared objectives – Canada’s goal of trade and security diversification and Qatar’s Vision 2030 – that deliver economic benefits for both Canada and Qatar.

Today, we have marked a new chapter, one that will strengthen our ties and create new opportunities for cooperation in the years ahead; several Memorandums of Understanding were signed in areas of cooperation that will pave the way for a strategic partnership through institutional frameworks that will sustain long-term and structured cooperation.

Canada and Qatar will elevate their bilateral consultations to a Foreign Ministers-level Strategic Dialogue, reflecting the growing strength of their relationship.

Both sides recognize the growing strategic relevance of the region and the value of deepening practical ties to support coordination. In this context, the two countries acknowledge ongoing Canadian efforts to establish a resident Defence Attaché presence in Doha and a broader set of cooperation initiatives including an intention to establish a defence, security, and intelligence framework, including military training.

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament co-hosted by Canada, the two sides signed a Letter of Intent on Security Cooperation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, committing to strengthening security cooperation for the tournament, building on Qatar’s experience and success during the 2022 tournament.

Investment plays a critical role in advancing economic prosperity. Qatar affirms its commitment to make significant strategic investments in Canada’s nation-building projects. Likewise, Canada commits to bringing a delegation of investors, including its major pension funds, to Qatar to explore opportunities for bilateral and joint investment.

Canada and Qatar further share a desire to establish a foundation for enhanced collaboration across key sectors in trade and investment, including mining, agriculture, telecommunications, information, and communication technology, science, transportation, and other areas of mutual interest. To enable this, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation, establishing a Joint Economic Commission to augment bilateral economic ties.

Canada and Qatar have a shared commitment to leveraging innovation for global progress. Both countries are committed to building a strategic partnership that supports the ambitious growth and diversification objectives of Vision 2030, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. To further the bilateral partnership in this domain, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Field of Information Technology.

Recognizing the value of deepening economic ties and supporting expanded investment opportunities for Canadian and Qatari businesses, as well as reinforcing long-term growth in our bilateral commercial relationship, both sides commit to conclude negotiations on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement in a timely fashion, with a view to signing the agreement in the summer of 2026. The two sides also agreed to commence negotiations on a Double Taxation Agreement. The two countries further agreed to enter a negotiation phase on a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the financial and economic fields, with a view to enhancing coordination, exchanging expertise, and strengthening institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Based on a shared understanding of the importance of bilateral air connectivity and its role in strengthening economic ties Canada and Qatar affirmed their intention to further expand air services under the Canada-Qatar Air Transport Agreement.

This year marks Qatar’s Year of Culture with Canada, which comes at a time when the strength of international relationships needs to be shaped by understanding. The 2026 Year of Culture offers an opportunity for Canada and Qatar to deepen people-to-people ties, strengthen cultural literacy, and invest in the soft-power foundations that support stability and dialogue. Through culture, creativity, and shared experience, this partnership can contribute to a more resilient and durable bilateral relationship as cultural exchange remains one of the most effective ways to build trust, reduce misperception, and create the conditions for long-term cooperation.

At the conclusion of the visit, Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his sincere appreciation to HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality that was extended during the visit. Prime Minister Carney further extended an invitation to HH the Amir to visit Canada and highlighted his confidence in a future marked by even deeper cooperation and prosperity, that is strengthened by mutual trust, close friendship, and a common vision for advancing the partnership between the two friendly nations.”