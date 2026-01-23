Backyard Tiny Homes Emerge as Housing Option for In-Home Caregivers

Detached backyard residences allow caregivers to remain nearby without shared living arrangements.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families seeking practical housing solutions for in-home caregivers are increasingly turning to small, one-bedroom backyard structures as an alternative to shared living arrangements, according to housing professionals tracking residential use trends.

These compact homes, often classified as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) or small detached residences, are designed to provide caregivers with independent living space while keeping them close to the individuals they support. The arrangement allows for quick access in emergencies while maintaining privacy and separation for both the caregiver and the primary household.

A typical one-bedroom backyard unit includes a private sleeping area, bathroom, and kitchen or kitchenette, along with heating and cooling. Placement on the same property allows caregivers to remain nearby without occupying space inside the main residence.

Housing advocates note that this approach can help address several challenges associated with long-term care, including caregiver burnout, lack of personal space, and the difficulty of finding nearby housing. The model has been adopted by families caring for aging parents, individuals recovering from surgery, or household members requiring ongoing assistance.

“These units are being used as a way to balance closeness with independence,” said Karen Brem, Marketing Director for Factory Direct Tiny Homes. “Families want caregivers nearby, but they also recognize the importance of giving everyone their own space.”

Beyond caregiving needs, backyard one-bedroom units are frequently repurposed over time for other residential uses, such as guest accommodations, home offices, or rental housing where permitted by local regulations. This flexibility has contributed to growing interest in small detached homes as long-term property improvements rather than short-term solutions.

Local zoning requirements, utility connections, and placement rules vary by municipality. Homeowners considering a backyard unit are encouraged to review applicable regulations and consult with professionals regarding site preparation and permitted uses.

Factory Direct Tiny Homes provides information on small residential structures, including one-bedroom models commonly used for caregiver housing, along with general guidance on planning considerations.

