Resolution Minerals Moves to Fast-Track Development of Past-Producing Golden Gate Tungsten Mine in Idaho

Company appoints former Golden Gate mine geologist and advances plans to unlock domestic US tungsten supply amid record prices

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is advancing development of the historic Golden Gate Tungsten Mine and surrounding targets at its 100%-owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA, as it positions to play a near-term role in supplying critical metals to the United States.The Company has appointed tungsten specialist Mr. David R. Hembree, CPG, a former Mine Geologist at the Golden Gate Tungsten Mine, to accelerate exploration and development activities. Mr. Hembree brings 45 years’ experience in western US geology and was the last Mine Geologist to work at Golden Gate prior to its closure in 1980.Resolution’s program will include analysis of historical exploration data, ground-based fieldwork, metallurgical testing on existing tungsten stockpiles, and a drill program scheduled to commence in June 2026.The Golden Gate Tungsten Mine produced intermittently between approximately 1952 and 1980, with historical records indicating high-grade tungsten production and remaining on-site stockpiles. Resolution believes significant potential exists to expand known mineralisation along strike and at additional targets across the broader Horse Heaven Project area.In parallel, Resolution is progressing the acquisition of the historic Johnson Creek Tungsten & Antimony Mill, located immediately adjacent to the Horse Heaven Project. The acquisition includes a past-producing processing facility and approximately 2,000 tonnes of tungsten ore stockpiles, with due diligence nearing completion.The Horse Heaven Project covers approximately 59 km² within the Boise National Forest and sits adjacent to Perpetua Resources’ fully permitted US$5 billion Stibnite Gold Project. Resolution believes the combination of existing infrastructure, private land ownership and historic production provides a compelling foundation to advance domestic US tungsten production.Tungsten prices, typically referenced via ammonium paratungstate (APT), are currently at record highs and are forecast to strengthen further in 2026 amid rising strategic demand, supply constraints and increased focus on securing Western sources of critical minerals. Tungsten is essential to US defence applications and is increasingly viewed as a strategic metal rather than a cyclical commodity.Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations, commented:“We are fortunate to have connected with Mr. Hembree, who has a strong knowledge of historic tungsten exploration and production at Horse Heaven, and will be invaluable as Resolution begins the process of targeting additional tungsten resources at Horse Heaven. Based on our work to date, we are confident additional ore remains at the historic Golden Gate Tungsten Mine, as was as at other emerging targets at Horse Heaven. Dave, with his understanding of the historic workings and mineralisation, has already provided excellent insight into where we should be focusing future tungsten-oriented drilling activities.”Dave Hembree commented:“I am very excited to be back working at the Horse Heaven Project and am eager to put my knowledge on the project’s tungsten potential to work. There is a clear path to resource growth at the historic mine, and I am aware of other targets that have yet to be explored. For instance, to the south of the historic mine there is a significant tungsten anomaly identified through a historic soil sampling program that has never been drilled. The broader project, beyond Golden Gate, is a target-rich environment.”Near-term work at Horse Heaven will focus on data compilation, metallurgical testing of historic tungsten stockpiles, geophysics, ground-based sampling and preparation for drilling activities scheduled for mid-2026.For further information, please contact:Aharon ZaetzExecutive DirectorResolution Minerals LtdM: +61 424 743 098E: ari@resolutionminerals.com

