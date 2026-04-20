NYC Dentist Dr. Corey L. Black Marks Five Years of SmileSpace™ with New Barclays Center Flagship Planned for 2026

Dr. Corey Black SmileSpace™ Brooklyn (Boerum Hill near Barclays Center) SmileSpace™ Brooklyn (Clinton Hill) SmileSpace™ Harlem

I wanted to create a place where people felt respected and informed. For many patients, the dentist is something they avoid. Our goal was to change that experience.” — Dr. Corey Black

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Corey L. Black, a Brooklyn-based dentist and entrepreneur, is marking five years of SmileSpace™, the dental practice he founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans for a new flagship location near the Barclays Center later this year. Opened in 2020 when many medical offices were scaling back, SmileSpace™ has since grown into a trusted neighborhood practice with locations in Clinton Hill and Harlem.Across public review platforms, patients frequently cite clear communication, calming office design, and a staff known for easing dental anxiety, especially among first-time and younger patients. Dr. Black intentionally built his practices in Brooklyn and Harlem, neighborhoods where consistent access to culturally responsive dental care has long been uneven. While cosmetic dentistry often dominates social media, SmileSpace™ has positioned itself as a full-service practice, offering preventive, restorative, and cosmetic care under one roof.A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Black completed his residency at Kings County Hospital and gained international experience in Argentina, South Africa, and China. He credits that exposure with shaping his belief that oral health directly affects confidence, opportunity, and long-term well-being.That approach has helped SmileSpace™ build a loyal patient base over five years of operation. Parents often describe reduced anxiety for their children, while young professionals point to transparency and flexible scheduling as reasons they return. As with any healthcare practice, experiences vary, but the consistency of positive feedback has helped the brand grow primarily through word of mouth.Dr. Black’s profile has risen alongside the practice. In 2025, he was named to Incisal Edge magazine’s 40 Under 40 list and appeared as an expert voice in a Pronamel commercial focused on enamel health. He is increasingly viewed as part of a new generation of healthcare entrepreneurs combining clinical credibility with community awareness.The planned Barclays Center location (557 Atlantic Avenue. Brooklyn, NY 11217) will be the largest SmileSpace™ to date, serving one of Brooklyn’s busiest transit corridors. The space is expected to include expanded operatories, upgraded technology, and room for community education events focused on oral health and wellness. SmileSpace™ will mark its five-year anniversary throughout 2026 with community programming in the NYC Metro area and global initiatives including World Oral Health Day.SmileSpace™ LocationsHarlem: 40 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026Brooklyn: 1035 Fulton Street, Suite 1, Brooklyn, NY 11238Barclays Center: 557 Atlantic Avenue. Brooklyn, NY 11217Website: www.smilespace.com Instagram: @SmileSpaceNYC ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.