ATLANTA - Kimberly McCoy of Bartow County has been appointed to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Georgians in this new role. I look forward to continuing the Board’s work of making these informed, scientific public safety decisions while protecting victims' rights and providing second chances to deserving individuals,” stated McCoy.

McCoy fills the unexpired term of Margaret “Meg” Heap who left the Board last August to become U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Board Chair Joyette Holmes says McCoy is a dedicated public servant.

“I know Kim McCoy to be committed to providing for the public safety of our citizens and she will continue to do so as the Board makes fair, data-driven decisions,” said Holmes.

McCoy’s career as a public servant has been as a victim advocate, serving both Cherokee and Cobb County. She retired last year from the Cobb Family Justice Center and previously had served twenty-five years as the director of the Victim-Witness Assistance Unit with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Georgia Parole Board Members determine which parole eligible offenders can be released on parole to community supervision. The Board also has the authority to commute a condemned inmate’s death sentence.



