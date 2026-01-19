Renowned Abstract Expressionist Jill Krutick Exhibits New and Recent Works at Michelin-Recognized Augustine’s Salumeria

Abstract Expressionist, Jill Krutick Crystalline Symphony 1 & 2, 2025, 72 x 120 inches, Glacier series, Mixed media on canvas Madame Butterfly, 72 x 60 inches, Swirl series, Acrylic on canvas

An Immersive Exhibition in Mamaroneck Exploring Movement, Resilience, and the Natural World

I'm honored to showcase my artwork down the street from my studio / gallery in Mamaroneck at such an inspired, fabulous restaurant.” — Jill Krutick

MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned local abstract expressionist artist Jill Krutick will present an exhibition of over a dozen dynamic artworks at Augustine’s Salumeria , the Michelin-recognized Mamaroneck restaurant celebrated for its culinary excellence and intimate atmosphere. The exhibition highlights the breadth of Krutick’s artistic vision, featuring several distinct bodies of work that explore transformation, movement, resilience, and the natural world.On view will be works from Krutick’s newest Glacier series, a mixed-media exploration of environmental change rendered through layered textures and cool, luminous tones that evoke ice, erosion, and quiet urgency. Complementing these are Krutick’s signature swirl paintings, including the notable Madame Butterfly, which pulse with color, movement, and rhythmic energy. These works reflect the artist’s deep musical sensibility, translating tempo and flow into visual form.The exhibition also includes selections from Krutick’s playful and imaginative Animorph series, inspired by underwater adventures and dreamlike sea life, transforming aquatic creatures into whimsical, enchanting forms. Her Ice Cube series—a recurring metaphor for adversity, impermanence, and resilience—will be prominently displayed throughout the restaurant, including a large horizontal ice cube installation near the bar. The painting Bubbles, closely connected to the Ice Cube series, symbolizes perseverance and the act of rising through challenge. A vibrant Brook Trout painting installed near the mantle adds a lively, natural accent that will resonate with anglers and nature lovers alike.Augustine’s Salumeria, run by husband-and-wife team Chef Marc Taxiera and Brianne Meyers, is located just steps from the Metro-North Mamaroneck station, attracting both local patrons and New York City visitors. The restaurant has been named Best in Westchester, among other accolades, and is widely admired for its thoughtful approach to cuisine, hospitality, and community—making it a fitting setting for Krutick’s immersive and expressive work.Jill Krutick is an accomplished abstract expressionist artist whose practice bridges visual art, environmental awareness, and entrepreneurial leadership. Before dedicating herself full-time to art, Krutick enjoyed a successful career on Wall Street, where she was named Fortune Magazine’s #1 Entertainment Analyst in 2001. Her work has been exhibited at prominent institutions including the Yellowstone Art Museum and the Coral Springs Museum of Art.In 2023, Krutick presented a solo museum exhibition at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Ohio, featuring Coral Beliefs, an 85-foot-long site-specific abstract artwork. The mixed-media installation captured both the exquisite beauty and the unprecedented threats facing coral reefs worldwide—an ongoing theme that has become a central visual language in Krutick’s work.Beyond her studio practice, Krutick is deeply committed to fostering artistic community. As an artist and gallerist-entrepreneur, she has expanded her global network by opening her Westchester studio to hundreds of artists over recent years, creating a vibrant hub for creative exchange and discovery.Krutick works from her studio/gallery in Westchester, New York, accompanied by her Old English Sheepdogs, Rocket, Violet, and Rocket’s son, Buzz. Her artwork is held in private and public collections, as well as in the permanent collections of several museums.Exhibition Details📍 Augustine’s Salumeria address: 213 Halstead Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543🕰️ Restaurant Hours: Sunday 11:30 - 3PM | 4PM - 10PM; Monday Closed; Tuesday Closed; Wednesday 5 - 10PM; Thursday 12PM - 3PM | 5PM - 10PM; Friday 12PM - 3PM | 5PM - 10PM; Saturday 11:30 - 3PM | 5PM - 10PM🌐 More information: https://www.augustinesny.com/

