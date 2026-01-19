Immigration Lawyers Offer Emergency Immigration Consultations for the DMV Somali Community amid ICE Enforcement

Urgent immigration consultations for Somalia citizens in the Washington, DC area (DC-MD-VA). International Law Group offers emergency immigration consultations by ZOOM, nationwide, on weekends and after hours. International Law Group offers emergency immigration consultations by ZOOM, nationwide, on weekends and after hours.

Confidential, rapid Zoom consultations are available for Somalia citizens, including weekend availability for those facing ICE scrutiny.

We strongly encourage Somali community members in the DC-area who have received government notices, ... or who are concerned about their immigration status to seek legal advice immediately.” — Mike Meier, immigration attorney, International Law Group

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The immigration lawyers of International Law Group (ILG) announced today that it is offering emergency immigration consultations for Somali nationals and families in the Washington, DC–Maryland–Virginia (DMV) region, in response to increased federal immigration enforcement and intensified post-admission review measures affecting refugee and asylum cases nationwide.According to recent announcements by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), federal authorities are expanding post-admission refugee reverification efforts, including enhanced background checks, re-interviews, and re-adjudication of refugee and asylum claims. These initiatives may result in referrals to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) where alleged inconsistencies or issues are identified—particularly for individuals who have not yet obtained lawful permanent resident (Green Card) status.“Many Somali refugees and asylees in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area are understandably anxious and uncertain about what these developments mean for them and their families,” said Terik Hashmi , senior attorney at International Law Group. “Our guidance is straightforward: don’t panic—but don’t ignore this either. Early legal review can be critical. We are making ourselves available on short notice to review notices, explain rights, and help clients respond properly before problems escalate.”International Law Group’s emergency services include:• Emergency Zoom consultations (available nationwide)• Review of USCIS and ICE notices• Refugee and asylum case audits• Green Card strategy and risk assessments• ICE encounter preparedness and rights counselingThe immigration lawyers of International Law Group have decades of experience handling complex, high-stakes immigration matters and routinely assist clients facing time-sensitive enforcement and compliance issues.“Consultations are confidential and available outside regular business hours, including evenings and weekends, to address urgent situations,” added Mike Meier , senior attorney with International Law Group. “We strongly encourage Somali community members in the DC-area who have received government notices, requests for information, or who are concerned about their immigration status to seek legal advice immediately.”About International Law GroupFounded in 1999, International Law Group (ILG) is a U.S. immigration law firm providing full-service immigration representation to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm maintains offices in Miami and Washington, DC, and also advises clients nationwide through secure Zoom consultations, allowing rapid access to legal guidance regardless of location.Terik Hashmi is a senior U.S. Immigration and International Law attorney with more than three decades of legal experience. He has practiced exclusively in immigration law since 1995 and has represented thousands of clients from more than 140 countries. Over his career, Mr. Hashmi has personally handled 1,200+ federal immigration court hearings and trials across the United States, with particular emphasis on removal and deportation defense. He is a published author on U.S. immigration law and previously served as Chief Legal Editor for an international legal publication monitoring European court decisions with relevance to U.S. law. His editorial work has been cited and relied upon by U.S. law schools, legal academics, and members of the judiciary.Mr. Hashmi holds two university degrees and two law degrees, including a Juris Doctor and an LL.M. in Transnational Business Practice. He is known for his long-standing commitment to human and immigrant rights. He has represented families, multinational companies, investors, diplomats, and former heads of state in complex and high-risk immigration matters.Mike Meier is a U.S. Immigration and Visa Attorney with more than 30 years of experience counseling multinational employers, entrepreneurs, and individuals on U.S. immigration strategy and compliance. He is fluent in English, German, and Spanish and has prepared and overseen 1,000+ immigrant and non-immigrant visa filings across numerous visa categories. Mr. Meier earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Berlin, Germany.His practice covers a broad range of non-immigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1A, L-1B, L-1 Blanket, O-1, E-2 (with USCIS-compliant business plans), TN, and F-1/OPT/CPT matters. He also regularly manages permanent residence cases, including PERM labor certification, EB-1, EB-2 (including National Interest Waivers), EB-3, I-140, and I-485 filings, as well as family-based immigration, naturalization, and humanitarian relief cases such as asylum, VAWA, and U and T visas.

If you're a Somali national in the U.S. with TPS status, it's crucial to know your options. Start by contacting us at https://internationallawgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

