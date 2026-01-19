LeBlanc Plastic Surgery Introduces Preservé™ Breast Preservation Technique to Fort Worth

Motiva Breast Implants

Dr. Danielle LeBlanc Becomes First Plastic Surgeon in Fort Worth to Offer the Innovative Breast Preservation Augmentation Approach

Preservé represents a major evolution in breast augmentation, allowing us to achieve beautiful, natural results with less trauma and faster recovery.” — Dr. Danielle LeBlanc

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeBlanc Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce that Dr. Danielle LeBlanc, a board-certified plastic surgeon and nationally recognized breast expert, will be the first plastic surgeon in Fort Worth to offer this innovative approach to breast augmentation. Preservé™ represents one of the most significant advancements in aesthetic breast surgery in more than two decades, emphasizing tissue preservation, reduced surgical trauma, and more natural outcomes. Dr. LeBlanc was selected to join Motiva's early adopters allowed to train on the technique ahead of the USA launch of Preservé™ in March, 2026.To bring Preservé™ to North Texas, Dr. LeBlanc completed advanced hands-on training in Costa Rica with Dr. Manuel Chacón, the inventor of the technique, at the Establishment Labs (ESTA) Global Learning Center at the Sulàyöm Innovation Campus. This intensive training focused on modern surgical principles that prioritize preservation of the breast’s native anatomy, internal support structures, and sensation—marking a shift away from more disruptive traditional approaches.'I'm incredibly excited to bring back this innovative technique to my patients in Fort Worth and beyond," said Dr. LeBlanc. "Preservé™ represents a true paradigm shift in breast aesthetics and patient partnership."Preservé™ is paired with Motiva SmoothSilk® Ergonomix® breast implants , which feature a low-inflammatory surface technology and a viscoelastic gel engineered to move naturally with the body. The technique focuses on Motiva's new surgical instruments and techniques that prioritize preserving the breast's internal supporting structures through small incisions and minimal dissection. This method reduces inflammation and trauma. Patients benefit from quicker recovery with reduced discomfort and swelling, and procedures can often be performed under IV sedation—similar to a routine colonoscopy—avoiding the need for general anesthesia.The market is being disrupted and even the language used when talking about breast augmentation is changing. Pre-operative planning is enhanced by AI-powered evaluations and simulations. These tools allow surgeons to analyze breast topography in detail, prioritizing overall shape and total breast volume over traditional implant size metrics (like cc's). In the operating room, high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) enables precise creation of a "nest" for the implant, delivering targeted volume exactly where it's needed. The result? Lighter, more natural-looking breasts achieved with less intervention and smaller volumes—"doing more with less."In addition to introducing Preservé™ to Fort Worth, Dr. LeBlanc is widely recognized for her expertise in both aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery. She has extensive experience in breast augmentation, implant exchange, complex revision surgery, and post-mastectomy reconstruction, including advanced pre-pectoral (above-the-muscle) breast reconstruction. This approach has become increasingly favored for its ability to reduce postoperative pain, eliminate animation deformity, and produce more natural aesthetic outcomes compared to traditional submuscular placement.Dr. LeBlanc frequently lectures at international, national, and regional meetings on advanced breast surgery techniques and evolving best practices. Her educational contributions reflect a longstanding commitment to innovation, evidence-based care, and surgical excellence.Further underscoring her national standing, Dr. LeBlanc has been invited to perform live breast reconstruction surgery at the Atlanta Breast Symposium in January 2026. Live surgical demonstrations at this meeting are reserved for select surgeons recognized for technical expertise and leadership in the field and are attended by an international audience of plastic surgeons.LeBlanc Plastic Surgery remains committed to offering patients access to the most advanced, science-driven techniques available in plastic surgery. The introduction of Preservé™ reflects the practice’s focus on innovation, safety, and individualized care, providing patients with modern options that emphasize both aesthetic results and long-term well-being.Preservé™ will be available at LeBlanc Plastic Surgery starting in February, 2026 for appropriately selected patients seeking breast augmentation and augmentation with lift procedures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.