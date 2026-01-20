Leopard Aviation CFI Andrew Hamouda Wins 2026 AOPA Best Flight Instructor Award for Western Region

Winning this award four years in a row demonstrates the culture of quality, personalized instruction, and mentorship that defines Leopard Aviation.” — Founder and CEO, Tom Noon

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leopard Aviation proudly announces that Certified Flight Instructor, Andrew Hamouda has been named the 2026 AOPA Best Flight Instructor for the Western Region, marking the fourth consecutive year a Leopard Aviation instructor has earned this prestigious honor from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).The AOPA Flight Training Experience Awards, scheduled for official announcement on January 20, 2026, recognize those who demonstrate exceptional teaching skill, student engagement, and dedication to safety and mentorship in aviation. With this latest award, Leopard Aviation continues its growing reputation for excellence and consistency in pilot training across the western United States.From Student to Award-Winning Instructor; Andrew's achievement is particularly remarkable given his journey through Leopard Aviation's own training program. When he first arrived at Leopard Aviation, Andrew had never flown an airplane as a pilot. He earned all four of his certificates at the school—Private Pilot (PPL), Instrument Rating (IFR), Commercial Pilot (CPL), and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI)—before becoming one of the most respected instructors in the western region.Andrew now expects to transition to flying for a regional commercial airline by the end of 2026, where starting pilot salaries currently exceed $108,000 per year. His path exemplifies the career trajectory available to dedicated students who begin with zero flight experience and progress through professional aviation careers."We're incredibly proud of Andrew and the entire team," said Tom Noon, Founder and CEO. "Andrew's journey from first-time student to award-winning instructor shows what's possible when passion meets the right training environment. Winning this award four years in a row demonstrates the culture of quality, personalized instruction, and mentorship that defines Leopard Aviation."Leopard Aviation operates as a Part 61 flight school, allowing students to train at their own pace and earn any FAA certificate, from private pilot to commercial ratings. The school matches students with like-minded instructors, fostering strong mentor relationships and a fun, rewarding learning environment. Through flexible financing partnerships , students can focus on mastering their craft without financial stress.Leopard Aviation has earned awards every year for flight training excellence, with additional recognition anticipated when the full 2026 AOPA Flight Training Experience Awards are announced on January 20th.The aviation industry is facing pilot shortages, making Andrew's decision to fly, that much more lucrative with the pilot shortage. Learn how the pandemic manufactured this pilot shortage here. >>From day one, Leopard Aviation has lived by its motto:"Flying is fun — learning to fly should be too."For more information about Leopard Aviation's training programs, visit www.leopardaviation.com or call 833-359-5735.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.