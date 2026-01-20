Management and Strategy Institute Launches New Certification - AI Quality Management Professional (AIQMP)™

AI Quality Management Professional

New AI Quality Management certification helps professionals integrate artificial intelligence into quality improvement, includes training and certification.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI), a leader in professional development and business process improvement training, is proud to announce the launch of its newest certification program: the AI Quality Management Professional (AIQMP) ™. This innovative certification helps professionals understand how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance quality management, streamline operations, and create smarter, more efficient organizations.Quality management has long been the foundation of operational excellence, focusing on improving processes, consistency, and customer satisfaction. In today's data‑driven world, artificial intelligence is redefining how quality is achieved. By incorporating AI into quality frameworks, organizations can analyze data faster, spot trends in real time, predict problems before they arise, and automate repetitive tasks-all leading to significant improvements in efficiency and accuracy.The AIQMP™ certification teaches professionals how to apply AI tools to real‑world quality challenges without requiring any technical background or coding experience. Learners discover how to use accessible AI systems-like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Power BI-to analyze processes, detect inefficiencies, and measure performance through AI‑driven dashboards. The course is designed for managers, team leaders, quality professionals, and anyone interested in process improvement and innovation.Earning the AIQMP™ certification demonstrates a strong commitment to professional growth and modern leadership. It equips participants with forward‑thinking skills that help their organizations operate faster, smarter, and with fewer errors. Because the certification is valid for life, there are no renewal requirements or additional costs - once earned, the credential is permanent proof of professional expertise in AI‑enabled quality management.The AI Quality Management certification program is now available through MSI's new online learning platform at https://courses.msicertified.com/ . The program price includes online video training, downloadable PDF study materials, and the official certification exam, making it a complete and affordable training solution for busy professionals.MSI continues to uphold its mission of providing respected, high‑quality training designed for working adults who want practical, resume‑building certifications that make an immediate impact. The AI Quality Management Professional (AIQMP)™ certification marks another step in strengthening that mission by blending modern technology with proven business improvement principles.About the Management and Strategy InstituteThe Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is an industry‑recognized provider of professional development certifications focused on leadership, process improvement, and organizational excellence. With over a decade of experience and a global network of learners, MSI offers flexible, affordable, and practical online training programs for professionals at every stage of their careers.

