ALLEN MEDIA GROUP JOINS FORCES WITH AVA DUVERNAY TO DEVELOP FEATURE FILM “KING VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

My passion and dedication to exposing the historic secret trial regarding Dr. King’s assassination is unshakable.” — Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay are partnering to develop the feature film KING VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The film will chronicle Coretta Scott King’s extraordinary pursuit of truth in a decades-long investigation by the King family into the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, shedding new light on one of America’s most consequential crimes.

This collaboration marks a significant creative union between two storytellers committed to illuminating untold histories and re-examining the narratives that shape America’s understanding of justice, power, and truth.

“My passion and dedication to exposing the historic secret trial regarding Dr. King’s assassination is unshakable,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“I’ve long been fascinated with the life and legacy of the King family and am honored to explore this chapter in their remarkable true story,” shared DuVernay.

KING VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA will be produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous and Matthew Signer.

About Allen Media Group Motion Pictures

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company. AMGMP released 2017's highest grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million in North America. In 2018, AMGMP also released the Western HOSTILES, the historic thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.