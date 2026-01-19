Level 3 Audiovisual Joins Online Instruments, Expanding Global Capabilities and Strengthening its U.S. Presence

Level 3 Audiovisual Joins Online Instruments

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level 3 Audiovisual, LLC (“Level 3 Audiovisual”) announced today that it has been acquired by Online Instruments (India) Private Limited (“Online Instruments”), a multi country audiovisual integration and engineering organization serving enterprise customers across APAC, the Middle East, and emerging global markets.Joining Online Instruments strengthens Level 3 Audiovisual’s ability to support enterprise customers with greater scale, deeper engineering resources, and expanded global delivery capability, enhancing the organization’s capacity to meet the needs of distributed environments across the U.S. and beyond.STRENGTHENING CAPABILITIES FOR U.S. CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERSBecoming part of the Online Instruments organization expands its access to global engineering talent, program management expertise, and multi region delivery infrastructure. This enables Level 3 Audiovisual to support enterprise customers with greater consistency across distributed environments and aligns the organization to meet the growing demand for standardized AV deployment across the United States.The company’s brand, executive leadership, customer engagement approach, and delivery model remain unchanged. Customers and partners will continue working with the same teams they rely on today, supported by expanded capabilities and the strength of a broader global organization.“This next chapter strengthens our ability to serve customers with greater scale and technical depth, while preserving the culture and delivery model that define Level 3 Audiovisual,” said Jeremy Elsesser, President & CEO of Level 3 Audiovisual. “Joining Online Instruments expands our global reach, enhances our engineering and program management capabilities, and positions us to accelerate growth in the U.S. market. Our customers and partners will continue to receive the same experience they trust-now backed by a stronger, unified global platform.”COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS AND A SHARED COMMITMENT TO QUALITYLevel 3 Audiovisual and Online Instruments have collaborated for years across complex international engagements, building a foundation of operational alignment, shared engineering standards, and cultural compatibility. This long standing relationship made the transition into a unified organization a natural step and reinforces a shared commitment to disciplined execution, engineering excellence, and customer centric delivery.Online Instruments’ focus on scalable global delivery complements Level 3 Audiovisual’s U.S. market expertise and enterprise program model, enabling the combined organization to support enterprise environments with consistent quality across multiple regions.“Level 3 Audiovisual brings a proven leadership team, a strong technical culture, and deep insight into the U.S. enterprise AV market,” said Mr. Shivanand Mallappa Mahashetti, Managing Director, Online Instruments. “Integrating Level 3 Audiovisual into our organization enables us to offer customers greater scale across regions while reinforcing the high standards of engineering and delivery that both organizations are built upon.”A FOUNDATION FOR FUTURE GROWTHJoining Online Instruments positions Level 3 Audiovisual for the next phase of expansion across the United States and beyond. With access to broader engineering resources, global operational frameworks, and expanded program support capabilities, Level 3 Audiovisual is equipped to support more complex enterprise environments and meet the growing expectations of distributed organizations.The company will continue to invest in people, processes, and technology to ensure consistent delivery and meaningful workplace experiences for customers across both domestic and global markets.Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Arizona, Level 3 Audiovisual is a U.S.-based audiovisual integration, consultation, and engineering company specializing in enterprise and commercial environments. The company is recognized for its design excellence, technical precision, quality standards, and customer focused delivery approach.Founded in 2006 in Bengaluru, India, Online Instruments delivers end to end audiovisual solutions for enterprises across corporate, manufacturing, aviation, banking, healthcare, and retail sectors. Presence throughout India, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and now the United States, the company provides design, engineering, project execution, service, content creation, and manufacturing capabilities to support complex and global AV programs.

