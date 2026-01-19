Rob Wellz Secures New Label Distribution Deal With The Orchard Via EvoMusic

Rob Wellz Is Taking His Music Career And His Label To The Next Level

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvoMusic has signed Long Island–based artist and label founder Rob Wellz, bringing his full catalog and new releases to The Orchard for global distribution and marketing.Under the deal, Wellz not only gains expanded reach for his own releases, but also the ability to introduce and develop new artists through his imprint, Fortis Sterra, within the EvoMusic ecosystem. The partnership creates a scalable pipeline for emerging talent while maintaining independent ownership and creative control.Wellz has built a reputation as a high-output independent artist, releasing consistently while collaborating with notable names including Mesa, Vado, Cory Gunz, Frenchie, Tammi Jean, and second-generation affiliates of the Wu-Tang Clan. His Mac 40 album debuted at No. 2 on Sweden’s iTunes Top 100 Albums chart, and his catalog has surpassed hundreds of thousands of streams across all platforms, reflecting consistent audience engagement and a loyal fan base. Building on his momentum under the EvoMusic and Orchard partnership, Wellz is set to roll out a wave of new music beginning in Q1.Through The Orchard’s infrastructure, EvoMusic artists gain access to advanced analytics, global DSP positioning, and a potential pathway to broader opportunities within Sony Music Entertainment.The signing follows EvoMusic’s recent addition of American Idol finalist Travis Finlay and his label VYBWAV Records and reflects the company’s broader strategy of building a diverse, multi-genre roster with long-term catalog value and increased opportunities for creative collaboration across the EvoMusic ecosystem. EvoMusic is led by industry veterans Peter Macchia and Paul Raimer, each with more than 30 years of experience across music production, distribution, operations, and artist development.

