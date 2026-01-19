VIO Med Spa Clifton Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Gallentine’s Event Featuring Botox, Lasers, and Wellness

VIO Med Spa Clifton celebrates its one-year anniversary with a Gallentine’s Event on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIO Med Spa Clifton, a premier medical spa in Clifton, New Jersey, announced today that it will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a special Gallentine’s Event on Thursday, February 12, at 5:00 p.m. at 345 Allwood Rd., Suite B, Clifton, NJ 07012. Known for delivering advanced aesthetic treatments, including Botox®, dermal fillers, RF Microneedling, and BBL®/MOXI™ laser services, as well as medically supervised wellness offerings such as GLP-1 weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, IV therapy, and IM injections, VIO Med Spa Clifton has earned over 250 five-star Google reviews in its first year serving the Northern New Jersey community. VIO Med Spa has also been named #1 in its category by Entrepreneur Magazine for the third year in a row, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in both aesthetics and wellness.

The anniversary event marks a significant milestone for the Clifton med spa, which has quickly become a trusted destination for personalized aesthetic and wellness care. The Gallentine’s Event is designed as an empowering evening celebrating friendship, self-care, and confidence, while giving guests an opportunity to experience the VIO Med Spa approach firsthand.

Event features include:

• Live treatment demos

• Sips & light refreshments

• Giveaways & raffles

• Meeting our expert providers

• Exclusive event-only specials

• Spa tours

Admission is complimentary, and RSVPs are encouraged.

“Reaching our one-year anniversary, 250 five-star reviews, and being recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as #1 for the third consecutive year is an incredible achievement,” said Gerry Walker, Owner of VIO Med Spa Clifton. “It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. This Gallentine’s Event is our way of celebrating the women in our community and thanking them for choosing VIO Med Spa as their partner in beauty and wellness.”

Advanced Aesthetic Treatments in Clifton, NJ

VIO Med Spa Clifton offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments performed by licensed medical professionals using advanced, FDA-cleared technology. Aesthetic services include Botox® and neurotoxin treatments for wrinkle reduction and prevention, dermal fillers for facial contouring and volume restoration, RF Microneedling to improve skin texture and firmness, and BBL® and MOXI™ laser treatments designed to address sun damage, uneven tone, acne, and overall skin rejuvenation. Each treatment plan is customized to support natural-looking results aligned with individual goals.

Comprehensive Wellness Services

In addition to aesthetics, VIO Med Spa Clifton provides medically supervised wellness solutions focused on improving overall health, energy, and longevity. Wellness offerings include GLP-1 medical weight loss programs, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for men and women, IV therapy for hydration, immunity, recovery, and energy support, and IM injections such as B12 and wellness boosters. Programs begin with a personalized consultation and ongoing medical oversight to support sustainable results.

Trusted by the Clifton Community

With over 250 five-star Google reviews and national recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine, VIO Med Spa Clifton is consistently praised for its knowledgeable providers, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to results-driven care. Serving Clifton, Passaic, Bergen, and Essex Counties, and the greater Northern New Jersey area.

Event Details

What: VIO Med Spa Clifton One-Year Anniversary Gallentine’s Event

When: Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: VIO Med Spa Clifton, 345 Allwood Rd., Suite B, Clifton, NJ 07012

Admission: Complimentary (RSVP encouraged)

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.viomedspa.com/locations/clifton

To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-celebration-at-vio-med-spa-clifton-tickets-1980146701087?msockid=1396b33494086ffc242ca5bb954b6e8e

About VIO Med Spa Clifton

VIO Med Spa Clifton is a premier medical spa located in Clifton, New Jersey, specializing in advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments. With a focus on personalized care, medical expertise, and a luxury client experience. VIO Med Spa Clifton helps individuals enhance natural beauty, support overall wellness, and feel confident at every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.