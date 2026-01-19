Independent music artist Harrison Dyver following the release of his new single “slow wine”.”

The verified Spotify artist continues building momentum across streaming platforms and TikTok

“Slow Wine” is about connection, rhythm, and letting moments unfold naturally through sound.” — Harrison Dyver

BANGKOK, SATHORN, THAILAND, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Artist Harrison Dyver Releases New Single “Slow Wine,” Expanding His Growing Global Presence

Independent music artist Harrison Dyver continues to build momentum with the release of his latest single, “Slow Wine,” now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Known for blending emotional depth with smooth, contemporary production, Harrison Dyver’s latest release further solidifies his presence in the modern independent music space.

“Slow Wine” delivers a refined, atmospheric sound that reflects Harrison Dyver’s artistic identity—intimate, expressive, and emotionally resonant. The track explores themes of connection and sensual rhythm, appealing to listeners who value authenticity and mood-driven music.

In addition to streaming success, Harrison Dyver maintains an active and growing audience on TikTok, where his music is increasingly being discovered and shared by creators. His expanding digital footprint highlights the organic engagement surrounding his releases and underscores his rising profile as an independent artist.

Harrison Dyver also holds a verified artist profile on Spotify, reinforcing his professional standing and authenticity within the music industry. As he continues to release new material and connect with listeners worldwide, his focus remains on consistent artistic growth and global reach.

“Slow Wine” marks an important milestone in Harrison Dyver’s evolving journey, with additional projects and creative releases expected to follow.

Listeners can stream “Slow Wine” on Spotify and Apple Music, and follow Harrison Dyver on TikTok for new music updates and exclusive content.

Artist: Harrison Dyver

Single: Slow Wine

Genre: Afrobeat / Emotional / Modern

Distribution: Global (All Major Platforms)

Status: Independent Artist

Harrison Dyver - Slow Wine

