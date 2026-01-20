ITWS Financial Services Launches ATLAS5 AI: A Paradigm Shift in Multi-Sector Tax Optimization and Strategic Planning

The release of ATLAS5 represents more than just a technological upgrade; it is the democratization of elite financial intelligence.” — James Harnsberger, CEO of ITWS

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITWS Financial Services, a leader in advanced fiscal strategy, today announced the official release of ATLAS5, a high-precision Artificial Intelligence platform engineered to redefine tax planning and investment optimization. By integrating real-time legislative data with proprietary systems, ATLAS5 is already enabling clients to realize savings in the tens of thousands of dollars through hyper-accurate, automated strategic planning.

As global tax codes become increasingly complex, ATLAS5 provides a unified command center for diverse financial landscapes. The platform offers specialized modules for Real Estate Taxation, Investment Portfolios, Crypto Assets, and Business/Personal Tax Optimization. Unlike traditional software, ATLAS5 utilizes predictive modeling to simulate future tax liabilities and identify immediate opportunities for wealth preservation.

Precision in Results

ATLAS5 was developed to eliminate the "margin of error" often found in manual tax preparation. Its core features include:

•Crypto Taxation Engine: Seamlessly reconciles thousands of blockchain transactions with current IRS and international regulations.

•Real Estate Optimization: Automates depreciation schedules and 1031 exchange planning to maximize cash flow.

•Strategic Business Planning: Identifies structural tax advantages for corporations and small businesses that are frequently overlooked.

•Personal Wealth Shielding: Customizes individual tax paths based on long-term retirement and legacy goals.

"The release of ATLAS5 represents more than just a technological upgrade; it is the democratization of elite financial intelligence," said James Harnsberger, CEO of ITWS. "Our clients are no longer just 'filing' taxes—they are strategically mastering them. We have seen the platform identify tens of thousands of dollars in annual savings within minutes of deployment. In an era of economic volatility, ATLAS5 provides the precision and clarity our clients need to protect their capital."

Empowering Strategic Planning

The platform’s predictive capabilities allow users to run "what-if" scenarios for the upcoming fiscal years, ensuring that business decisions made today are optimized for the tax environments of tomorrow. By removing the guesswork from crypto and investment taxation, ITWS continues to position itself at the intersection of technology and financial stewardship.

For more information about the ATLAS5 AI Platform or to schedule a strategic consultation, visit www.itwsfinancialservices.com.

About ITWS Financial Services:

ITWS Financial Services is a premier financial strategy firm based in San Diego, Calif. Specializing in tax optimization, wealth management, and innovative fintech solutions, ITWS is dedicated to providing clients with the tools and insights necessary to navigate complex global markets with confidence.

Public Relations Department ITWS Financial Services

