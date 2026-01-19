Groundswell Coalition, a 501(c)(4) Organization, Launches Following Metro Atlanta Campus Listening Tour

The launch builds on a pre-launch campus listening initiative that documented student perspectives through open, discussion-based engagement.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell Coalition, a newly launched 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, has announced its official launch following a multi-month campus listening tour conducted across Metro Atlanta universities.The organization’s pre-launch efforts included on-the-ground engagement at multiple university campuses, where Groundswell Coalition facilitated informal, discussion-based outreach during high-traffic campus hours. Through these engagements, the organization gathered student perspectives on issues affecting campus life. According to findings from the listening tour, affordability and racial equity were among the most frequently raised concerns across institutions.Groundswell Coalition’s listening tour focused on capturing unfiltered student input through open dialogue rather than structured programming. Conversations took place in common campus areas during class transitions and other peak periods of student activity. The organization reports that these discussions revealed consistent themes related to the rising cost of education, housing affordability, and access to basic needs.Based on the outcomes of the listening tour, Groundswell Coalition has formally launched with a campus engagement model centered on visible presence, accessibility, and discussion-based events. The organization hosts open forums on college campuses designed to encourage student participation without affiliation requirements or advance registration. These events aim to document student perspectives and ensure that campus-level conversations are preserved and shared beyond individual settings.Groundswell Coalition positions its work as complementary to existing campus organizations by emphasizing sustained dialogue and documentation of student perspectives. The organization’s approach prioritizes meeting students in everyday campus environments rather than relying on formal venues or invitation-only forums.The organization reports that its Georgia Campuses Listening Tour attracted participation from students who had not previously engaged in civic or public discourse events. Groundswell Coalition attributes this participation to its emphasis on informal conversation formats and its presence in locations where students naturally gather.As a 501(c)(4) organization, Groundswell Coalition states that its mission is to support long-term civic engagement and public dialogue independent of election cycles. The organization’s activities focus on fostering discussion, amplifying student perspectives, and contributing to public awareness of campus-level issues through documented engagement.Following its official launch, Groundswell Coalition plans to continue hosting campus-based dialogue events and expanding its engagement efforts to additional universities. The organization’s leadership indicates that future programming will remain focused on discussion-based participation and sustained civic engagement.According to Groundswell Coalition, college campuses continue to serve as active centers of public conversation. The organization’s stated goal is to ensure that student perspectives emerging from these spaces are recognized and reflected within broader civic discourse.

