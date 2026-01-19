Standing with Ms. Camille: Artist Safety and Digital Rights Concerns Following Platform Interference

Ms. Camille Camille Claudette John (Ms. Camille) Ms. Camille at the CMA's

This situation goes beyond a music dispute. Artists should never have to fear that their work, platforms, or personal safety can be compromised because their success draws negative attention.” — Marie "Driven" Theodore

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playbook MG issues this statement on behalf of its client, Grenadian-American recording artist Ms. Camille , professionally known as Camille Claudette John, to address a disturbing incident involving alleged digital interference, copyright misuse, and artist safety concerns.Following the release of a teaser video for her upcoming single “ Push Back ” and a Spotify advertising campaign encouraging supporters to follow her newly launched Spotify profile, Ms. Camille experienced an unexpected disruption to her digital platforms.The promotional content generated significant positive engagement from fans, including public comparisons to internationally acclaimed soca artist Patrice Roberts. Shortly thereafter, Ms. Camille’s song was allegedly falsely reported on Spotify, resulting in a violation of her intellectual property rights under United States copyright law. This was followed by unauthorized access to and deletion of her profile and music on Spotify, causing material disruption to her music distribution and audience access.The individual alleged to be involved is now under investigation. Acting on the advice of legal counsel, Ms. Camille formally reported the matter to local law enforcement. Given the nature of the alleged actions, the report was filed not only to address digital misconduct, but also out of concern for personal safety. As an independent artist with active bookings and public appearances, Ms. Camille takes seriously the possibility that online interference could escalate into real-world disruption.This statement is being released to raise awareness within the music industry, particularly among independent artists, about the vulnerabilities surrounding digital platforms, copyright abuse, and unauthorized account access. Playbook MG encourages artists to protect their digital assets, document suspicious activity, and seek legal guidance when necessary. The matter remains under review, and no further comment will be made at this time."Push Back" is available on all major platforms: https://ffm.to/pushbackmscamille About Ms. Camille (Camille Claudette John)Ms. Camille is a rising force in Caribbean music, known for blending modern soca with bold, empowering narratives. She debuted in 2019 with the groovy single “Sugar Mame” and achieved breakout success with “Mango” in 2024, earning steady rotation on local radio and digital playlists. Her latest hit “Push Back” marks her first exclusive single, with Camille also credited as executive producer. Ms. Camille received the Women in Soca Award: Caribbean Woman of Impact (2025) and made red carpet appearances at the Caribbean Music Awards (2025) and Island Icon Awards (2025) alongside her twin sister, Camilia John, a well-known television producer at ABC Network.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.