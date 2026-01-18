MPD Investigating New York Avenue Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday in Northeast.

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Fifth District officers were called to the report of threats made at an establishment in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspect attempted to enter a nightclub with a guest and became involved in a dispute over an entrance fee. The suspect threatened club security and referenced returning to the location with a firearm. The suspect then left the location in a vehicle.

As officers were interviewing club security, the suspect returned and drove toward the entrance of the establishment in the direction of officers and club security. Officers gave multiple loud commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle. The suspect suddenly drove in reverse and fled the location. Officers then entered their cruiser and canvassed for the suspect.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle returned to the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Officers engaged the suspect outside of the nightclub, giving multiple loud commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle. The suspect drove in the direction of the club’s entrance and pedestrians, and then suddenly drove in reverse in the direction of an MPD officer. At that time, another officer at the side of the vehicle discharged their service weapon multiple times.

The suspect drove away at a high rate of speed and crashed in the 3400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspect was located conscious and breathing suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the suspect to an area hospital for treatment. There were no additional injuries in this incident.

The suspect has been placed under arrest for Felony Assault on a Police Officer. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The involved members have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.