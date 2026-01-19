Aqualia Secures ‘B’ CDP Rating, Strengthening Climate and Water Resilience Agenda in the U.S. and Beyond

Recognition highlights Aqualia’s commitment to climate resilience and sustainable water solutions supporting Texas communities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDS Aqualia announced that its parent company, Aqualia, has earned a ‘B’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)the world’s leading environmental disclosure authority. The rating recognizes Aqualia’s strong performance in climate management and water security, two key areas tracked by global sustainability agencies, institutional investors, and public regulators.

This marks Aqualia’s first year submitting independently to CDP, which assessed more than 20,000 companies on climate risk mitigation, operational transparency, and environmental leadership.

A Relevant Development for Texas Communities
As Texas faces prolonged drought, rapid population growth, and aging infrastructure, Aqualia’s recognition signals growing alignment with the region’s most urgent water challenges. The CDP rating reinforces MDS Aqualia’s commitment to providing local municipalities and industries with integrated, climate-resilient water solutions.

“This recognition confirms we are moving in the right direction and encourages us to continue promoting transparent environmental management aligned with global challenges” said Pedro Rodríguez, Director of Strategic Development and Sustainability at Aqualia.

CDP CEO Sherry Madera added:
“A CDP rating is a sign of real commitment backed by solid data, allowing companies to make decisions aligned with a sustainable future, strengthening their competitiveness, access to capital, and regulatory compliance. Proactively addressing environmental risks drives economic resilience and stimulates innovation.”

What the Rating Reflects
Aqualia’s ‘B’ score from CDP signals robust environmental management in areas such as:
• Greenhouse gas monitoring
• Climate risk and adaptation planning
• Water conservation and ecosystem protection
• Value chain and supplier sustainability
• Science-based target setting and accountability

The CDP scoring scale ranges from ‘A’ (Leadership) to ‘D–’ (Disclosure Only).
Local Impact and Forward Vision
MDS Aqualia continues to expand its work across Texas, supporting utilities and municipalities through:
• Water efficiency programs
• Climate adaptation and drought mitigation
• Resource reuse and circular economy models
• Smart water infrastructure and digital monitoring

These initiatives align with Aqualia’s broader commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050, and position the company as a strategic sustainability partner in the United States.

About MDS Aqualia
MDS Aqualia is the U.S. division of Aqualia, a global water and infrastructure company with operations in more than 20 countries. In Texas, MDS Aqualia supports water and wastewater infrastructure development through long-term partnerships, innovation, and resilience-focused solutions.

MDS Aqualia is part of Aqualia’s global network, delivering real-world water solutions with the resilience, innovation, and sustainability Texas needs now.

🔗 https://aqualiausalp.mdswater.com/

