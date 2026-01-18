Finally: Artsumé Launches to End the 'Spreadsheet Trap' for the Global Art Market

Make applying to your art opportunities simple Managing art calls has never been easier | Artsume.com Applying to calls has never been easier | Artsume.com

A new professional platform replaces outdated legacy systems with a one-click profile and modern jury portal, making art calls free and easy for everyone.

Artsumé turned a three-week administrative nightmare into a three-day seamless workflow. It is the tool the art world has been waiting for.” — Elena R., Gallery Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the professional arts market has been stuck in a digital time capsule. While every other industry has moved to seamless, one-click solutions, artists and organizations have remained trapped in a cycle of broken Google Sheets, clunky 1990s-era legacy systems, and the "Spreadsheet Trap." Today, Artsumé ( www.artsume.com ) officially launches to fix this systemic friction, introducing the modern standard for art calls, grants, and residencies.The problem in the arts market is two-sided and deeply inefficient. Artists currently spend hundreds of hours a year manually resizing images and re-typing CVs for every individual application. On the flip side, organizations are drowning in email attachments and manual data entry, often paying high fees for outdated software that feels like it hasn’t been updated since 2005.Finally, there is a platform that fixes this. Artsumé flips the script by providing a "Create Once, Apply Anywhere" infrastructure."Applying for an opportunity shouldn't be harder than creating the art itself," says David Rozenfeld, Founder at Artsumé. "We built Artsumé because we saw galleries and non-profits struggling with administrative nightmares while artists were being penalized by clunky tech. We’ve replaced the chaos with a professional digital headquarters that treats the arts with the modern respect it deserves."Why Artsumé is the Superior Alternative: Unlike legacy systems that hide pricing and require manual setup for every new call, Artsumé offers:For Artists: A "Living Profile" that auto-generates industry-standard (CAA) resumes and hosts high-res portfolios, allowing for one-click applications.For Organizations: A streamlined jury portal that eliminates the need for spreadsheets and file downloads, cutting administrative time from weeks to days.Market Disruptor Pricing: Artsumé is free forever for artists and offers a robust free tier for organizations, removing the financial barriers created by existing market players.Artsumé isn’t just a form builder; it is a professional ecosystem designed for the future of the arts. By centralizing the application process, the platform allows curators to focus on discovery and artists to focus on creation.About Artsumé: Artsumé is the modern standard for art calls and professional management. Based in Toronto and Miami, the platform provides artists with a digital headquarters and organizations with high-efficiency jury tools to manage grants, residencies, and open calls. For more information or to start a free profile, visit www.artsume.com

