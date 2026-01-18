Alitura Group Launches Local Visibility Accelerator to Help Businesses Optimize Google Business Profiles
Natasha Broxton, Founder of Alitura Group, leads visibility and systems strategy for local businesses.
Founder-led accelerator delivers hands-on Google Business Profile optimization, closing the gap between training and real local search visibility.
While Google Business Profiles are often the first interaction customers have with a business in local search, many business owners struggle to properly structure, optimize, or maintain their profiles — even after attending trainings.
“Most Google Business Profile education stops at surface-level setup,” said Natasha Broxton, Founder of Alitura Group. “I’ve spent years teaching and supporting GBP optimization, including direct 1:1 guidance from Google on how profiles are evaluated. What I consistently saw was a gap between information and implementation.”
Closing the Gap Between Training and Real Visibility
Despite widespread access to tutorials and workshops, many business owners remain unsure how to structure their profiles for meaningful local visibility.
Common challenges include:
Selecting and structuring categories correctly
Optimizing services, descriptions, and attributes strategically
Using photos, updates, and engagement signals effectively
Aligning Google Business Profiles with local SEO best practices
As a result, many businesses remain invisible in local search — often without realizing how much opportunity they are leaving on the table.
“Business owners aren’t failing because they lack capability,” Broxton added. “They’re failing because no one walks them through the process from start to finish. This accelerator removes the guesswork.”
What the Local Visibility Accelerator Delivers
The Local Visibility Accelerator is a small-group, hands-on workshop designed to ensure participants leave with a fully structured, optimized, and strategically aligned Google Business Profile — not just theory.
Participants receive:
Step-by-step guidance on proper Google Business Profile setup and optimization
Clear explanations of how Google evaluates profiles for local visibility
Practical, SEO-focused improvements businesses can implement immediately
Ongoing support through an AI-powered visibility coach developed by Alitura Group
Unlike traditional trainings, the accelerator prioritizes implementation over information.
Upcoming Workshop
The next session of the Local Visibility Accelerator will take place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, in a live, interactive format. Seats are limited to ensure hands-on support.
The accelerator is designed for:
Local service-based businesses
Brick-and-mortar businesses
Entrepreneurs who rely on local search visibility
Business owners seeking execution, not just education
About Alitura Group
Alitura Group is a strategy, visibility, and systems consulting firm that helps founders and businesses gain clarity, build scalable systems, and increase visibility without burnout. Through consulting, accelerators, and AI-powered tools, Alitura Group helps businesses do the right things — in the right order — without unnecessary complexity.
