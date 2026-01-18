Alitura Group Launches Local Visibility Accelerator to Help Businesses Optimize Google Business Profiles

Natasha Broxton, Founder of Alitura Group, leads visibility and systems strategy for local businesses. Natasha Broxton teaching an AI and systems workshop for small business owners through BizStarts. Alitura Group’s Local Visibility Accelerator helps businesses optimize Google Business Profiles for local search visibility.

Founder-led accelerator delivers hands-on Google Business Profile optimization, closing the gap between training and real local search visibility.

Most Google Business Profile training stops at information. This accelerator focuses on implementation, so businesses stop leaving local visibility opportunities on the table.” — Natasha Broxton, Founder of Alitura Group

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alitura Group , a strategy and systems consulting firm focused on visibility and business clarity, today announced the launch of the Local Visibility Accelerator , a hands-on Google Business Profile (GBP) optimization workshop designed to help local businesses stop underutilizing one of their most powerful digital assets.While Google Business Profiles are often the first interaction customers have with a business in local search, many business owners struggle to properly structure, optimize, or maintain their profiles — even after attending trainings.“Most Google Business Profile education stops at surface-level setup,” said Natasha Broxton, Founder of Alitura Group. “I’ve spent years teaching and supporting GBP optimization, including direct 1:1 guidance from Google on how profiles are evaluated. What I consistently saw was a gap between information and implementation.”Closing the Gap Between Training and Real VisibilityDespite widespread access to tutorials and workshops, many business owners remain unsure how to structure their profiles for meaningful local visibility.Common challenges include:Selecting and structuring categories correctlyOptimizing services, descriptions, and attributes strategicallyUsing photos, updates, and engagement signals effectivelyAligning Google Business Profiles with local SEO best practicesAs a result, many businesses remain invisible in local search — often without realizing how much opportunity they are leaving on the table.“Business owners aren’t failing because they lack capability,” Broxton added. “They’re failing because no one walks them through the process from start to finish. This accelerator removes the guesswork.”What the Local Visibility Accelerator DeliversThe Local Visibility Accelerator is a small-group, hands-on workshop designed to ensure participants leave with a fully structured, optimized, and strategically aligned Google Business Profile — not just theory.Participants receive:Step-by-step guidance on proper Google Business Profile setup and optimizationClear explanations of how Google evaluates profiles for local visibilityPractical, SEO-focused improvements businesses can implement immediatelyOngoing support through an AI-powered visibility coach developed by Alitura GroupUnlike traditional trainings, the accelerator prioritizes implementation over information.Upcoming WorkshopThe next session of the Local Visibility Accelerator will take place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, in a live, interactive format. Seats are limited to ensure hands-on support.The accelerator is designed for:Local service-based businessesBrick-and-mortar businessesEntrepreneurs who rely on local search visibilityBusiness owners seeking execution, not just educationAbout Alitura GroupAlitura Group is a strategy, visibility, and systems consulting firm that helps founders and businesses gain clarity, build scalable systems, and increase visibility without burnout. Through consulting, accelerators, and AI-powered tools, Alitura Group helps businesses do the right things — in the right order — without unnecessary complexity.

