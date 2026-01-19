Sedifly and The Assembly Place Mark Milestone in a Joint Success Event

Group Photo at Sedifly and TAP's 2026 Success Launch Night Joash Lee at Sedifly and TAP's 2026 Success Launch Night Eugene Lim at Sedifly and TAP's 2026 Success Launch Night

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedifly , a fast-growing Singapore-based EdTech startup focused on democratizing access to higher education globally, recently hosted its first in-person student engagement, drawing over 80 students to its 2026 Success Launch Night in a collaboration with The Assembly Place (TAP), one of Singapore’s largest co-living operators.This marks a milestone for Sedifly as it continues scaling its educational consulting business, building on six-figure revenue achieved within a month of the closure of its pre-seed round last November, an indication of strong traction. The event brought together high school students pursuing different curricula, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), GCE A-Level, Advanced Placement (AP), polytechnic diploma, and Institute of Technical Education.Held at Campus by The Assembly Place, the event was themed “Your 2026 Game Plan: How to Launch Top University Goals & Career Path.” Students participated in live pathway profiling, interactive strategy challenges, fireside chats, and one-on-one mini consultations — leaving with personalized action plans for global university admissions, portfolio building, and leadership development.The collaboration reflects a growing convergence between education, community, and youth development. Founded in 2019, TAP has grown from a single property into one of Singapore’s largest co-living platforms, housing students and young professionals in their accommodations across Singapore. TAP’s partnership with Sedifly also marks a key milestone in its commitment to building communities that support ambition, growth, and opportunity, as the company prepares for its IPO on January 23.Sedifly, founded by Columbia University’s Joash Lee , has rapidly built a reputation for helping students from diverse academic backgrounds access top global universities through mentorship-driven admissions strategy and long-term academic planning.“It was great bringing a crowd of students under one roof for a night of fun, where we got to design their university pathways, talk about entrepreneurship, and answer their burning questions. Partnering with TAP signals our commitment to building communities, with several of their resident students attending the event,” said Mr. Lee, Founder and CEO of Sedifly.Eugene Lim, Founder and CEO of The Assembly Place, said, “At TAP, we believe that community is where growth happens. Whether it’s through the spaces we build or the platforms we support, our mission has always been about enabling young people to thrive.”“Students today are facing more choices and pressure than ever. We chose to partner with Sedifly to help our youths gain clarity, structure, and confidence in their college applications and careers. That’s exactly the kind of guidance young people need today,” Mr. Lim added.The event introduced students to Sedifly’s pathway framework, helping participants identify their academic archetypes and guiding them through strategic planning for global university admissions, leadership development, and long-term career positioning.TAP’s student residents, on the other hand, actively participated in the consultations and discussions. By hosting the program within a living-learning environment, the collaboration demonstrated how co-living communities can serve as a powerful platform for education, mentorship, and peer-driven growth.“What stood out during the event was how engaged and intentional the students were, not just about college, but about their personal and professional growth. The collaboration allowed us to support students in a practical, supportive, and relevant manner extending far beyond admissions checklists and toward their long-term growth and future readiness,” Elisabeth Kristanti, Sedifly’s Country Manager for Singapore added.Following the success of the event, Sedifly and TAP plan to expand its in-person and hybrid student initiatives to reach more Singaporean students.About Sedifly:Sedifly is a Singapore-based EdTech startup helping students access top global universities through mentorship-driven admissions strategy, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.Visit www.sedifly.com for more information.About The Assembly Place:The Assembly Place (TAP) is one of Singapore’s largest co-living operators, offering community-centric living spaces for students, professionals, and young families. Founded in 2019, TAP has expanded to over 1,700 rooms across Singapore and overseas and is preparing for its IPO on January 23.Visit www.theassemblyplace.com/ for more information.

