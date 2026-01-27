Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured in India Today Health’s 'Eminent Doctors South 2025'

Editorial feature image from India Today Health’s “Eminent Doctors South 2025” special, listing Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla among selected doctors from Southern India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla speaking at the TEDx Nerul event, an independently organized TED event, on stage with a vibrant backdrop and red circular carpet. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, CMD & CEO of Dr. Rao’s Institute of Medical Sciences, featured in the Insights Success cover story for his groundbreaking contributions to neurosurgery in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

India Today Health’s 50th Anniversary special features Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla among Eminent Doctors South 2025 based on peer survey and editorial review.

Being featured in an editorial listing like this reflects the value of consistent clinical practice, peer engagement, and patient-centered neurosurgical care over time.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing a series of recent national and international recognitions, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, has been featured in India Today Health’s special editorial listing, “Eminent Doctors South 2025,” published as part of the magazine’s 50th Anniversary Special edition. The Eminent Doctors South 2025 feature presents a curated editorial listing of medical professionals from Southern India, highlighting doctors across major specialties based on peer inputs and editorial review. The listing covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, with a limited number of doctors included in each specialty category.Editorial Recognition of Consistent Clinical PracticeDr. Patibandla’s inclusion reflects his sustained contribution to neurosurgery, particularly in advanced brain and spine surgery, minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques, and patient-centered, evidence-based clinical care. The editorial feature highlights his role as a senior neurosurgeon based in Guntur and his leadership at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, a tertiary care center focused exclusively on disorders of the brain, spine, and nervous system.The listing emphasizes long-term clinical consistency, professional visibility, and peer recognition rather than competitive ranking or award-based evaluation.Peer-Survey–Based Editorial ListingAccording to the editorial note accompanying the feature, the Eminent Doctors South 2025 list was developed through a peer survey of consultant doctors across Southern India, followed by editorial curation. Due to space constraints, only a select number of clinicians were included in each specialty for this commemorative edition.This approach aims to offer readers an informed overview of practicing specialists who have demonstrated sustained engagement in their respective fields.Professional BackgroundDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla completed his MBBS at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and his MCh in Neurosurgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. He has since undergone advanced training and fellowships in India and the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties, including skull base surgery, epilepsy surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional neurosurgery, and endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.With over two decades of clinical experience, he continues to focus on surgical safety, neurological function preservation, and structured outcome analysis.Institutional LeadershipAs Founder and Chairman of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Dr. Patibandla has led the development of a comprehensive neurosciences facility in Guntur, integrating advanced operative technology, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and multidisciplinary neuro-rehabilitation services. The hospital serves patients from across Andhra Pradesh and neighboring regions, with an emphasis on ethical practice, transparency, and long-term patient outcomes.Media ContextIndia Today Health, part of the India Today Group, is a widely read healthcare publication addressing medical developments, public health, and clinical practice. The Eminent Doctors South 2025 feature forms part of a special editorial initiative marking the publication’s 50th anniversary.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital is a tertiary care center in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, specializing exclusively in neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery , with a focus on evidence-based, patient-centered care.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet,Opposite Sravani Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com

