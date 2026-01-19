Kevin Plancher MD MPH Course and Founder of the Global Knee Summit World Is Coming to Dubai for the Global Knee Summit

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Dubai is a rapidly advancing hub for medical excellence and innovation

The Global Knee Summit is essential for knee arthroplasty surgeons seeking refinement and innovation, sports and preservation specialists navigating evolving indications, surgeons, and leaders” — Kevin Plancher MD MPH Course and Founder of the Global Knee Summit

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Knee Summit has evolved beyond a traditional orthopedic meeting into the world’s premier forum for knee innovation, surgical mastery, and forward-looking collaboration."With the full program and faculty now unveiled, one thing is clear: this is where the future of knee care will be challenged, refined, and advanced on a truly global stage. This is a faculty unlike any other. Not regional. Not repetitive. World-renowned surgeons and innovators from every major continent come together to share real-world solutions shaped by diverse healthcare systems and cultural perspectives. Arthroplasty, sports, preservation, and biologics are explored through contrasting philosophies that encourage intelligent debate rather than easy consensus, because progress demands it," Kevin Plancher MD MPH Course and Founder of the Global Knee Summit, says."The content is bold, practical, and immediately relevant. Every session is built around the challenges surgeons face daily, including complex primary and revision arthroplasty, preservation versus replacement decisions, alignment and kinematics, sports injuries, cartilage restoration, biologics, and the management of complications and dissatisfied patients. The guiding question throughout the program is simple and powerful: What will I do differently on Monday morning?"Innovation at the Global Knee Summit is not theoretical. It is tangible. Live and case-based discussions, interactive panels, and open audience engagement create a dynamic learning environment. Attendees gain direct exposure to next-generation implants, robotics, AI-driven planning, and biologic solutions, alongside candid discussions of what works, what fails, and what lies ahead. This is education without filters, grounded in evidence, experience, and outcomes.Dubai is more than a host city. It is a strategic choice. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Dubai is a rapidly advancing hub for medical excellence and innovation, supported by world-class infrastructure. The location amplifies the global dialogue and elevates the entire summit experience, he says."What truly distinguishes the Global Knee Summit is its sense of community. Designed for meaningful connection, the meeting offers extended access to faculty, deep cross-subspecialty networking, and collaborations that continue long after the final session. Attendees leave not just informed, but inspired, with new relationships, fresh ideas, and real momentum," Kevin Plancher MD MPH Course and Founder of the Global Knee Summit, stressed.The Global Knee Summit is essential for knee arthroplasty surgeons seeking refinement and innovation, sports and preservation specialists navigating evolving indications, surgeons managing complex and revision cases, and leaders shaping the future of knee surgery worldwide. Whether early in your career or globally established, this meeting meets you where you are and pushes you forward.

