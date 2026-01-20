New Wireless Broadband Alliance Report Helps Enterprises Integrate Private 5G Securely Into Existing IT and Wi-Fi Environments

Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Blueprint defines a unified Zero-Trust framework to help the whole connected ecosystem protect digital operations and accelerate transformation to converged Wi-Fi and Private 5G networks.

... By bringing Wi-Fi and 5G under a common security framework, the industry can accelerate digital transformation without compromising resilience or interoperability.” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) , the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, has released the report “ Enterprise Security for Private 5G Networks ”. The report defines a unified security framework and guidelines that help enterprises integrate Private 5G into existing IT and Wi-Fi environments while protecting critical operations against evolving cyber threats. It introduces a converged Zero-Trust model built on open standards and shared policies, enabling organizations to deliver secure, interoperable and resilient enterprise networks.As digital transformation accelerates across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and energy, organizations are turning to Private 5G to connect mission-critical systems, automate processes and enable new business models. But digital transformation can also expand the attack surface, meaning potential greater exposure to cybersecurity risks, including data breaches, intellectual property theft and operational disruption. The new WBA report provides practical guidance to help enterprises unify policies across wired and wireless domains, helping fuel innovation while safeguarding intellectual property and business continuity.Positive impact across the connected ecosystemThe Enterprise Security for Private 5G Networks report defines a common language and framework for secure, converged wireless deployments, with new insights and benefits for each part of the connected ecosystem, including:• Enterprises: Gain a practical roadmap to deploy Private 5G and Wi-Fi securely within existing IT architectures. The framework helps reduce cyber risk while accelerating digital transformation and ensuring compliance with corporate security policies• Network operators and system integrators: Can deliver interoperable, standardized solutions that simplify enterprise adoption, shorten deployment cycles and open new service opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics• Technology vendors: Benefit from a unified approach to security that supports cross-domain connectivity, promotes interoperability and accelerates innovation across the wireless ecosystem• Regulators and policymakers: Obtain valuable insight into the evolving governance, compliance and assurance needs that accompany the convergence of Wi-Fi and Private 5G in enterprise networksAn industry blueprint for successTo achieve seamless and secure connectivity, enterprises must unify security across all wireless domains. The report distils collaboration between global operators, vendors and enterprise security experts into a practical blueprint. It provides clear guidance on how to integrate Private 5G securely into existing IT and Wi-Fi environments, apply Zero Trust principles and unify policies across wired and wireless domains, safeguarding intellectual property and their business operations.Key insights covered in the report include:• Unified security architecture: Private 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 are complementary technologies. When combined under a single Zero-Trust framework customers get the best of both worlds: ultra-reliable, secure, flexible connectivity precisely where it is needed most• pxGrid integration: The pxGrid protocol provides secure, bi-directional data exchange between Wi-Fi, 5G and enterprise systems. This ensures consistent identity management, access control and threat intelligence sharing across a network• Zero-Trust implementation: Continuous verification, micro-segmentation and dynamic policy enforcement minimize lateral movement and enhance defense across both wired and wireless domains• AI and edge intelligence: Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and AI-driven analytics strengthen security posture by enabling real-time anomaly detection, local decision-making, and automated threat response• Open standards and interoperability: REST APIs, WebSocket and pxGrid are key enablers for cross-vendor compatibility, unified management and simplified deployment within complex enterprise ecosystems• Immediate security priority: The report underscores that security must be foundational from the start of Private 5G adoption, not an afterthought, in order to safeguard mission-critical operations and maintain business continuityOperational security intelligence focus for phase twoThe Enterprise Security for Private 5G Networks report encapsulates the phase one work of this WBA workstream, establishing the policy and architectural foundation for converged enterprise security. Phase two will advance to operational security intelligence in Private 5G and converged Wi-Fi networks. It will introduce areas including centralized monitoring, SIEM integration, AI/ML-based anomaly detection and Security Operations Center (SOC) coordination for real-time monitoring and response.Download the “Enterprise Security for Private 5G Networks” report at https://wballiance.com/wba-enterprise-security-for-private-5g-networks Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Private 5G represents the next frontier of enterprise connectivity, but with its potential comes new complexity and risk. By bringing Wi-Fi and 5G under a common security framework, the industry can accelerate digital transformation without compromising resilience or interoperability. This report sets out a clear path to secure, converged networks built on open standards, Zero Trust design and shared threat intelligence.”Dr. Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless and WBA Chairman, added: "As a leader in neutral host and private network deployments for airports, stadiums, hospitals, military bases and commercial properties, Boingo focuses on delivering secure, seamless connectivity experiences. Private 5G is creating new opportunities for enterprises and raises the bar for security. The WBA Enterprise Security for Private 5G Networks report offers timely guidance to design secure, scalable networks that protect critical operations and deliver the always-on connectivity customers expect in high-density environments."Gino Corleto, Project Leader & Industry Solutions Architect, Cisco, said: “As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, integrating Private 5G into existing IT and Wi-Fi environments introduces both opportunity and complexity, particularly for security teams tasked with protecting critical operations. This report provides a clear, actionable framework to help organizations unify their security policies and apply Zero-Trust principles across diverse networks. By bridging the gap between Private 5G and established enterprise security practices, we’re enabling organizations to confidently adopt new technologies without sacrificing resilience or compliance.”Peter Thornycroft, Chief Editor & Distinguished Engineer, HPE, added: "Enterprises need confidence that Private 5G can be managed under the same security frameworks as their existing networks. By uniting best practices like segmentation, role-based access, and AI-driven monitoring, this report provides practical guidance for building secure, converged networks that support digital transformation"About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs. Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Ruckus Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.