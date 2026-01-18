Xolani Launches in North Carolina Following Acquisition and Rebrand of Welwynn Outpatient Center

Xolani Addiction Treatment Center Logo Where Peace Meets Transformation Peace At Xolani

Raleigh-based outpatient program rebrands as Xolani Outpatient Center while preserving clinical team, care model, and referral partnerships.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xolani today announced its official launch in North Carolina following the acquisition and rebrand of Welwynn Outpatient Center of Raleigh , a well-established outpatient addiction treatment program serving the Triangle region. Effective February 1, Welwynn will operate as Xolani Outpatient Center, continuing its mission of delivering high-quality, personalized outpatient behavioral health care.Welwynn has served the Raleigh community for more than eight years and is widely recognized for its discreet, client-centered approach to outpatient treatment for professionals, working adults, and individuals seeking recovery while maintaining daily responsibilities. The program has provided Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP), individual and group therapy, and recovery support services designed to integrate treatment into real life.The transition to Xolani Outpatient Center represents a change in ownership and brand identity, while preserving the clinical philosophy, leadership presence, and care model that patients and referral partners have come to trust.New Ownership, Continued Commitment to Outpatient CareXolani is led by a group of experienced healthcare professionals with backgrounds in behavioral health operations, clinical program development, and healthcare systems management. The organization’s focus is on strengthening outpatient behavioral health services through long-term stability, expanded access, and sustained clinical excellence.“Our intent is simple and deliberate,” said Manish Patel, CEO of Xolani. “We are building on Welwynn’s strong outpatient foundation, investing in the program, and ensuring it has the resources and infrastructure needed to continue delivering exceptional care. This is an evolution, not a departure.”Welwynn founder Lewis Finch, who has led the program since its inception, chose to retire after eight years of leadership. The new ownership group was selected to honor Welwynn’s history while supporting its next chapter of outpatient growth and sustainability.What is changing:- Welwynn Outpatient Center will become Xolani Outpatient Center- Updated brand identity, signage, and website- Expanded outpatient capabilities, including: Commercial insurance acceptance (initiated in early 2025), Enhanced medical and psychiatric support within the outpatient setting, and Continued investment in systems, technology, and care coordination.What is not changing:- Xolani remains an outpatient-only program- Referral relationships and step-up care partnerships remain intact- The clinical team, leadership continuity, and care philosophy remain unchanged- Patients’ care continues without interruptionXolani Outpatient Center will continue collaborating closely with residential, detox, hospital, and higher-acuity providers to ensure patients receive the right level of care at the right time.Reintroducing the Program to the CommunityThe rebrand provides an opportunity to reintroduce the program to referral partners, employers, and the broader community with greater clarity around accessibility and services.“Many still associate Welwynn with its historical self-pay model,” Patel added. “Today, the program accepts commercial insurance and has strengthened its outpatient infrastructure. This relaunch allows us to clearly communicate who we are today, while preserving everything that made Welwynn a trusted provider.”Xolani Outpatient Center will continue serving adult patients with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, with a focus on privacy, respect, and flexible outpatient care.About Xolani Outpatient CenterXolani Outpatient Center is a Raleigh-based outpatient behavioral health program providing structured treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Formerly known as Welwynn Outpatient Center, the program combines personalized therapy, Intensive Outpatient Programming, and recovery support services designed to fit into patients’ daily lives. Rooted in clinical integrity and long-standing community partnerships, Xolani Outpatient Center is committed to expanding access to high-quality outpatient behavioral health care across North Carolina.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.