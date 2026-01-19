MALT 2026 Highlights Middle East’s Role in Shaping Global Travel

MALT Congress 2025 MALT is an invitation-only, outcome-driven business platform

Exclusive Congress Connects Senior Buyers with Global Brands to Shape the Future of Luxury, Business, and MICE Travel

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Middle East cements its position as one of the world’s most powerful outbound travel markets, the 14th Annual Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel (MALT) Congress returns to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on 11–12 February 2026, bringing together key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of global travel.Far from a traditional conference, MALT is an invitation-only, outcome-driven business platform designed for precision engagement. It connects highly influential senior Middle East buyers in corporate and luxury travel with leading global destinations, hotels, DMCs, and travel technology providers in a highly structured environment focused on commercial alignment—not visibility.With GCC outbound travel valued at USD 70.5 billion in 2024 and projected to nearly double by 2033, the region is no longer an emerging influence — it is a defining force. Middle East travellers are driving demand for experience-led luxury, personalised design, cultural depth, wellness integration and flawless service execution. MALT 2026 is positioned precisely at this intersection of demand, intelligence and delivery.“The Middle East has moved beyond being a market to understand—it is a market global travel brands must align with to stay relevant,” said Sidh N.C., Director, QnA International. “At MALT, we don’t discuss trends in theory. We connect real buyer demand with suppliers who are capable of delivering at that level. MALT was built as a working marketplace, not a stage — every meeting, every conversation and every insight is designed to lead to commercial outcomes and long-term partnerships. MALT 2026 reflects where the industry is heading: intelligent, experience-led, data-informed and deeply personal.”The MALT 2026 agenda reflects a clear shift in how luxury and corporate travel is being designed, sold, and delivered. The programme explores how data, AI, cultural understanding, and emotional storytelling are coming together to shape traveller expectations and business outcomes in a more intelligent and personalised way.Across two days, the programme will examine AI-driven personalisation, predictive travel intelligence, multi-generational traveller behaviour, VVIP protocol, wellness as a value driver, and the growing importance of authentic cultural and gastronomic storytelling. Sessions are grounded in practical insight, offering actionable strategies rather than high-level trend commentary.MALT 2026 will host over 250 senior-level participants, with supplier participation intentionally limited to preserve exclusivity and relevance. More than 2,000 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings will take place, ensuring every interaction is purposeful and commercially focused. This highly curated structure has positioned MALT as one of the region’s most trusted B2B travel platforms — where relationships are built, sourcing decisions are accelerated, and partnerships are formed with clarity and intent.Running alongside the congress, the 9th Annual MALT Excellence Awards will recognise outstanding achievements across luxury, business and MICE travel in the Middle East, celebrating organisations and individuals who demonstrate leadership, innovation and measurable impact.With more than fourteen years at the heart of the region’s travel ecosystem, the Annual MALT Congress continues to serve as a platform where Middle East demand meets global supply — and where the future of travel is actively defined.Dates: 11–12 February 2026Location: United Arab Emirates (Venue to be announced)Website: www.maltcongress.com About QnA InternationalQnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from trade finance to travel & tourism, technology, supply chain finance, destination weddings, and human resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy.Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Indonesia, Jordan, and Italy.

