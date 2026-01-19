Artists International Management President Steve Green passes away after battling Alzheimer’s Disease

AIM REST IN PEACE STEVE AIM LOGO Mark Lyman, Ben E. King, Steve Green and Percy Sledge at the O2 Arena in London in 2007

The Music Industry has lost an icon in the business world as his Agency, associates and music artists begin to learn about and accept his recent death

The crew at BSPN are very sorry to hear about the passing of Steve Green. He was a huge presence in bookings in the music industry working with some of the best of the best. He will be missed.” — Back Stage Pass News

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists International Management , who has represented such Hall of Fame inductees as Jerry Lee Lewis, Percy Sledge, The Ventures, as well as Sly and the Family Stone, say goodbye to their fearless leader STEVEN ALAN GREEN. Steve was a music industry entrepreneur, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully on Friday January 9, 2026.Steve went to work at just 22 years of age as a booking agent for a New York–based company. Driven by ambition and instinct, he soon opened his own agency, booking acts at clubs throughout Long Island, the place where he was raised.In 1984, he married Janice, and for forty-four (44) years, she was his partner in both business and life. Together, with longtime business partner Mark Lyman who joined them in 1992, they amassed an incredible roster of world class artists including Little River Band , Molly Hatchet, Dr Hook, “Lonesome Dave” Peverett, Kansas, BTO, Jimi Jamison, Mickey Thomas, Brian Howe, Nazareth, and countless other iconic names in classic rock.Steven was known not only for his entrepreneurial spirit but also for his unmistakable personality, which was driven, witty, and fearless. He leaves behind a family who will miss him dearly as well as lifetime colleagues, and artists whose lives he touched. While battling Alzheimer’s disease, Mark Lyman and Janice Green had been overseeing the agency which will continue forward under their leadership into the future.Wayne Nelson of Little River Band had this to say about Steve Green. “Steve’s Agency, Artists International Management always put Little River Band’s tour dates at the top of their agenda. Since 1996, Steve and AIM have kept the band on the road, sometimes for over 100 shows per year. He will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace Mr. Green!!Mark says he is heartbroken at the loss of his business partner of over 33 years. “He was my friend, my family, godfather to my daughter, and a force to be reckoned with for over 50 years in the music business that he loved so much!!Steven’s legacy lives on in the music he helped bring to the world, the family he loved, and the example he set of resilience, independence, and reinvention.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Florida Chesed Network at 900 Broken Sound Pkwy NW, Ste. 175 Boca Raton FL 33487 - https://myfcn.org/ You can read more about Artists International Management and their current roster by going to their website at www.AIMROCKS.COM

First Time by Little River Band

