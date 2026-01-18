Five Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District advanced five names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen:  Breanna D. Flaherty, Columbus; Aaron J. Kunz, Central City; Timothy P. Matas, Columbus; Jenniffer A. Panko-Rahe, Syracuse; and Eddy M. Rodell, Lincoln.

The Fifth Judicial District consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. 

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge C. Jo Petersen.

