Virgil AI Launches Virgil for SAP, a New AI Sales Copilot for SAP Partners

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgil AI today announced the launch of Virgil for SAP, an AI sales copilot built specifically for SAPpartner sales teams. Virgil helps teams qualify opportunities faster, translating customer requirements into precise SAP catalog mapping, while delivering responses that stay consistent and credible from deal to deal. Virgil combines artificial intelligence and CRM grade workflow to bring structure and consistency to partner sales, guiding teams from initial intake through final response.The timing is important for the SAP ecosystem, as SAP has stated that mainstream maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7 core applications runs through December 31, 2027, followed by optional extended maintenance through December 31, 2030. In practice, these dates compress modernization planning and migration evaluations into tighter windows. For partner sales teams, that pressure shows up immediately in more requirement heavy requests that require more complex product mapping, while still relying on fast and accurate responses. Virgil for SAP is built for this moment, giving partner teams a reusable workflow that streamlines intake and qualification while preserving precision in SAP catalog mapping.Source: SAP Support Portal, “Clarity and Choice on SAP Business Suite 7” (accessed January 18, 2026).SAP partner sales processes often rely on manual intake of knowledge trapped in documents, inboxes, and more. At the same time, each opportunity demands detailed discovery and careful qualification to align with specific SAP products, modules, and services, all under a compressed timeline. Virgil for SAP replaces that fragmentation with a repeatable execution system that scales with your team to improve consistency across deals, while preserving the institutional knowledge, making it easy to reuse when the next opportunity arrives.“SAP partner sales processes are complex, and the cost of inconsistency is real. Teams are expected to digest dense requirements, qualify with rigor, map to the right SAP offerings, and deliver responses that stand up to scrutiny, often under extreme time pressure,” said Gabe Maiolo, CEO of Virgil AI. “Virgil for SAP gives partners a stronger execution layer. It turns the hardest and most repetitive parts of the process into a system, so teams can respond faster, stay aligned, and make their best work repeatable across every deal.”What Virgil for SAP enables• Ingests RFPs and customer requirements to standardize intake and reduce manual effort• Assesses fit and supports qualification so teams can focus on the right opportunities• Maps requirements directly to the SAP catalog, including specific products, modules, and services• Produces SAP-aligned response content grounded in that mapping for faster, higher-confidence submissions• Tracks and stores deal knowledge in one system so teams can reuse what works and maintain consistency over timeVirgil AI is working with Martin Stenzig, CEO of AlphaOak , as an advisor. AlphaOak will serve as the first use case for Virgil for SAP, bringing real partner workflows into the product and helping guide its evolution in live SAP sales environments.“We built Virgil for SAP around the operational bottlenecks partner teams run into every day. When intake, qualification, and SAP mapping become structured and reusable, teams gain speed without losing precision,” said Monty Goldberg, CTO of Virgil AI. “Virgil captures what teams learn and makes it available across the organization, so execution improves with every deal.”Virgil for SAP is available now. SAP partners can request a demo at https://virgilai-app.com . If your team is managing higher volumes of complex SAP opportunities, now is the moment to modernize how you sell. Take action to turn your sales process into a system that moves faster, stays aligned, and scales what your team does best.About Virgil AIFounded in 2025, Virgil AI builds purpose-built AI copilots for complex enterprise sales workflows. Virgil for SAP helps SAP partner sales teams qualify opportunities faster, map customer requirements to SAP offerings with precision, and deliver consistent, high-quality responses at scale.SAP is the trademark or registered trademark of SAP SE or its affiliates in Germany and in other countries.

