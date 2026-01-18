Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of APO X2
CASE#: 26B3000168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 13, 2026, 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Forest Heights, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Seth L. Stratton
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 13, 2026, at 1917 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Through investigation, it was determined that Seth L. Stratton of Rupert, VT, violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse with Children. He was charged with two counts of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and issued a citation to appear in court in Bennington County on March 9, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 9, 2026, 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
