Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of APO X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 13, 2026, 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Forest Heights, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Seth L. Stratton

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 13, 2026, at 1917 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Through investigation, it was determined that Seth L. Stratton of Rupert, VT, violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse with Children. He was charged with two counts of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and issued a citation to appear in court in Bennington County on March 9, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 9, 2026, 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

