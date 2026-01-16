Statement on meetings on protected persons in the Russia-Ukraine international armed conflict

Geneva (ICRC) - The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, convened a series of meetings on Friday with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatiana Moskalkova, at ICRC’s headquarters in Geneva.

This included bilateral discussions between ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric with Mr. Lubinets and Mrs. Moskalkova. The discussions focused on addressing the needs of persons protected under international humanitarian law such as prisoners of war, civilians deprived of liberty and missing persons.

The meetings are part of the ICRC’s ongoing efforts to work with the parties to address humanitarian concerns of the international armed conflict.