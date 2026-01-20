The Paris Film Awards recognized 'The Mission Possible Book Award' Documentary Film with an Official Selection

"The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film received an Official Selection from the Paris Film Awards. Film Festival Poster for "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, twelve-time Award-Winning American Author for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and Documentary Director for "The Mission Possible Book Award" film.

I am just thankful and grateful that our documentary film made from my award-winning book, Mission Possible is being recognized with an Official Selection from the Paris Film Festival.” — Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paris Film Awards, which is an International Film Festival in Paris, France has recognized American Film, " The Mission Possible Book Award " Movie, a documentary film directed by Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm with an Official Selection in January 2026. Moreover, receiving an Official Selection from the Paris Film Awards, an international film festival is a substantial accomplishment as it serves as an important mark of distinction for "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film as having a universal story that resonates with a global audience, regardless of language or origin."The Mission Possible Book Award" is a documentary movie based on the success of Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm’s award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free . The movie documentary encapsulates a remarkable story about hope, overcoming challenges, beating the odds, bouncing back after the loss of loved ones, and turning all that adversity into something positive, inspirational, and extraordinary as the movie documentary follows the success of book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and its author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.Additionally, The Mission Possible Book Award Movie uses archival photos and videos to bring the story to life as Chisholm uses special moments from the past in photos and videos to showcase an even brighter light on the significance of the present-day successes with Mission Possible. Also, viewers will witness the transformation of starting from humble beginnings to being catapulted into international acclaim.Also, what's notable about "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film is that it continues to garner positive acclaim as it was previously acknowledged as a Global Film Festival Winner for Best Inspirational Short Film from the Global Film Festival in Los Angelos, California. Additionally, “The Mission Possible Book Award” documentary film has received an Official Selection from the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, was selected as a “Finalist” by the Independent Short Awards, and the film received the distinction of an Honorable Mention in the Feature Documentary 2025 category from the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival.Documentary Director, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm shared his thoughts on the film’s selection: “I am just thankful and grateful that our documentary film made from my award-winning book, Mission Possible is being recognized with an Official Selection from the Paris Film Festival. I am both humbled and inspired by this acknowledgment."Learn more about documentary film, "The Mission Possible Book Award" at www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com ABOUT MISSION POSSIBLE: HOW TO GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE DEBT-FREEMission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is the right book for the right time as it uses easy-to-follow practical steps and solutions designed to address the cost of college tuition, housing, and books. The book is designed to provide real and practical solutions to cover the expenses of a college education as an alternative to college debt so that a person can go to college and graduate either debt-free or as close to debt-free as possible. Its author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm has also completed all of his college education debt-free and enjoys helping others to do the same. Copies of Mission Possible can be purchased through Amazon.com.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a twelve (12) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author, a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival as a "Runner-Up" as an author in the Young Adult Category, and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the American Book Fest as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, filmmaker, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to connect with and follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:-Facebook: Graduate Debt Free Club-LinkedIn: Juan Chisholm-Instagram: @Juan.Chisholm-TikTok: @Juan.ChisholmFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC+1 407-494-5721Info@Greenlightbooks.org

