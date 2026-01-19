CES 2026 SPEED AWARD Showcases Global Innovation as Technology Leaders Discuss the Future

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 8 (local time), The CES 2026 SPEED AWARD was successfully held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), bringing together leading global technology companies, industry executives, and media representatives to celebrate innovation and explore the future of smart technology and global industry development.As one of the key innovation-focused events during CES 2026, the SPEED AWARD serves as a global platform recognizing companies that demonstrate excellence in technological innovation, product design, global branding, and smart living applications.At the opening ceremony at the SMG News Media Booth at LVCC, Cat Forgione, Director of Communications at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), delivered an opening keynote address recognizing the award’s role in connecting global innovation communities and promoting cross-regional industry exchange. She noted that she especially appreciated the participation of outstanding companies from across Asia and thanked the media for continuing to bring technology stories to audiences around the world.John Kelly, Vice President of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), also delivered remarks highlighting the strong innovation momentum and global expansion of technology companies. Kelly further highlighted the SPEED AWARD’s unique position as a bridge between companies, investors, and the international media ecosystem, noting that the media-only format provides valuable opportunities for enterprises to connect directly with journalists and investors. He stressed that companies must clearly define their target audiences in order to develop and execute effective global communication strategies.Former Qualcomm Vice President Larry Paulson, along with other distinguished guests, delivered keynote speeches focused on artificial intelligence, smart devices, and global technology ecosystem collaboration. Paulson pointed out that the most notable change at CES 2026 is the rapid acceleration of AI productization, as artificial intelligence is no longer a concept but is now embedded in tangible products across nearly every exhibition hall. He added that technological cycles that traditionally took a decade to move from research to large-scale adoption are now being dramatically compressed.The SPEED AWARD recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in technological innovation, industrial application, and global market development. This year’s awards span multiple categories, including Top Innovation, Outstanding Engineering, Excellence in Design, Global Branding, and Smart Living. The event reflects a broader transformation of the global technology industry from device-driven innovation to intelligent lifestyle ecosystems. As a flagship innovation platform during CES 2026, the SPEED AWARD continues to strengthen its role as a key bridge connecting technology innovators with the global innovation ecosystem.In the Top Innovation category, winners ranged from LumiMind, a next-generation neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive, real-time neural guidance, to Merlyn for Education, an AI education company developing classroom technologies for K–12, reflecting how AI is reshaping education infrastructure.In the Outstanding Engineering category, Segway was recognized for its long-standing leadership in micromobility. Segway has continually redefined short-distance transportation and consumer robotics. Guided by its mission of “Simply Moving,” the company now delivers a broad portfolio spanning e-scooters, e-bikes, GoKarts, powersports vehicles, and personal robots. At CES 2026, Segway expanded its mobility lineup with the launch of new Myon and Muxi e-bikes and unveiled the Xaber 300 electric dirt bike, showcasing its continued innovation in next-generation mobility. PrimeBOT, a platform for embodied intelligence and personal robotics; KOSMERA, a next-generation electric vehicle brand focused on intelligent mobility; and SolarLink Energy, a provider of sustainable solar energy infrastructure and clean energy solutions, were recognized for their breakthroughs in engineering innovation and real-world application.In the Global Branding category, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, Edensoft, Attencity, and Newtone Consulting were recognized for their growing global presence. EpicQuest, a Nasdaq-listed education group, was recognized for its global higher-education platform with innovative AI-powered applications spanning North America and international markets. Edensoft (01147.HK) is a HKEX-listed company providing AI solutions, with its flagship office AI assistant eCopilot supporting enterprise digital transformation and cloud services for global customers, while Attencity supports international technology brands through marketing, media, and cross-border communications. Newtone Consulting is a global consulting platform focused on cross-border business development and market entry, supporting companies as they expand into international markets.In the Excellence in Design category, the awards went to KOSMERA, Exumn, Altair X and Mobvoi for their ability to combine advanced engineering with refined, user-centered design. KOSMERA was recognized for integrating intelligent mobility with sleek automotive aesthetics and intuitive in-car experience design, while Exumn is known for its lightweight, full-color consumer AR glasses and core augmented-reality technologies, reflecting how spatial computing is becoming part of everyday digital interaction. Mobvoi, a Beijing-based AI and smart device company known for AI-enabled wearables and voice interaction technologies, were recognized for advancing how machines, mobility, energy systems, and humans interact in the real world.In the smart-living category, Broad USA, LAMU, Rokid and Xtand were honored for bringing intelligent technologies into everyday life. Broad USA applies modular and industrialized Holon building systems to create more efficient and sustainable housing environments. Rokid develops AI-powered smart glasses that integrate digital content into physical space, while LAMU focuses on AI-enabled social and relationship platforms designed to support personal growth and real-world connection.Together, the award-winning companies at CES 2026 reflect a fundamental shift in the global technology landscape, where artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, and human-centered design are converging into real-world, scalable systems. From the brain–computer interfaces and education platforms to smart mobility, clean energy, and intelligent living environments, global innovators are no longer competing only on devices, but on complete, integrated technology ecosystems. Through the SPEED AWARD, CES 2026 continues to highlight how the technology sector is becoming an increasingly important driver of global innovation and industrial transformation.January 15, 2026Press Release issued by the SPEED AWARD OrganizationCo-organized with SMG News, an Official CES Media Partner

