Rokid Receives CES Speed Award Recognition for Contributions to Smart Living Technologies

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walking the CES 2026 show floor, one theme kept coming up: artificial intelligence has moved past experimentation. Nowhere was that shift more apparent than at this year’s Rokid booth, where smart glasses were presented as practical tools already designed for daily use.Rokid’s demonstrations focused on wearable AI experiences that felt grounded and finished: payment, navigation, real-time translation, voice-driven assistance, and contextual information delivered through lightweight smart glasses. Rather than asking users to adapt to technology, Rokid’s amazing system blended into natural workflows, reinforcing the idea that AI is becoming ambient.Among the plethora of awards Rokid received this year, the same philosophy was echoed later in the week when Rokid was recognized with the Smart Living Award at the CES 2026 SPEED AWARD. The award highlights companies applying technology to real-world lifestyle scenarios, with their Rokid Glasses and the Rokid Ai Glasses Style , reflecting a broader industry consensus at CES this year: innovation is increasingly measured by usability and integration, not novelty alone.Speakers at the SPEED AWARD repeatedly noted how quickly AI is moving from labs to products. As one executive observed, technology cycles that once took a decade are now compressing into just a few years. Rokid’s approach of embedding AI directly into eyewear felt like a natural extension of that trend, bringing intelligence closer to human perception and behavior.What stood out most was Rokid’s emphasis on openness and global usability. Unlike many smart glasses ecosystems that remain limited by region or closed platforms, Rokid positioned its glasses as a globally functional AI interface, capable of supporting users across languages and geographies.CES 2026 suggested that the wearable AI category is entering a new phase, one where success depends less on speculative potential and more on execution, usability, and ecosystem maturity. Rokid’s product demonstrations and its recognition at the SPEED AWARD illustrated how these priorities are converging.

