ROKID WINS SMART LIVING AWARD FOR OPEN, ACCESSIBLE AI SMART GLASSES PLATFORM

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rokid announced today that it has been recognized with the Smart Living Award at the CES 2026 SPEED AWARD, honoring the company’s leadership in building open, accessible AI-powered smart glasses that help people learn, communicate, and navigate the world more naturally.The recognition highlights Rokid’s mission to make artificial intelligence a practical, everyday companion—supporting people as they learn new languages, understand unfamiliar environments, and complete daily tasks hands-free, wherever they are in the world.For Rokid, smart glasses are a new learning interface, one that brings knowledge, translation, and contextual understanding directly into a person’s field of view.Award HighlightsThe Smart Living Award recognizes technologies that meaningfully improve everyday life through intelligent, human-centered design. Rokid was honored for its open AI smart glasses platform, which enables real-time translation, AI assistance, and multimodal interaction across regions, languages, and ecosystems.Unlike many closed or region-restricted smart glasses, Rokid’s platform integrates multiple large language models and global services, allowing users to access AI assistance and translation wherever they live, work, or travel. This open architecture delivers a truly global AI experience without ecosystem lock-in.How Rokid Supports Learning and UnderstandingRokid Glasses are designed to reduce barriers to understanding. Through real-time multilingual translation, live transcription, object recognition, digital payment, and contextual AI assistance, the glasses help users learn on the move—whether navigating a new city, participating in conversations across languages, or understanding complex information in real time.Rather than replacing human thinking, Rokid’s AI works as a quiet assistant, surfacing relevant information when needed and allowing users to stay present in the real world.Built for Everyday LifeThe award-winning Rokid Glasses combine AI, AR, camera, and audio into a lightweight, all-day wearable designed to blend seamlessly into daily life. With hands-free interaction, integrated displays, and voice-based AI assistance, the glasses support learning, productivity, and communication without distracting screens or complex controls.Originally developed for industrial-grade reliability, Rokid Glasses now function as a sensory-enhancing assistant for everyday use.Open by Design, Global by DefaultAt the core of Rokid’s philosophy is openness. The company was the first smart glasses brand to enable AI assistants and real-time translation across all countries and regions, and the first to launch an Agent Store, allowing AI agents to run directly on smart glasses.By prioritizing interoperability, regional compatibility, and developer collaboration, Rokid ensures that its AI glasses can continuously evolve—adapting to new use cases, languages, and learning scenarios over time.Rokid ImpactThis CES recognition underscores Rokid’s role in shaping smart glasses as a practical, inclusive interface for the next era of computing. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, Rokid continues to focus on accessibility, ensuring that technology enhances human capability rather than creating new divides.Guided by its long-term mission, “Leave Nobody Behind,” Rokid is working to ensure that the benefits of AI and AR innovation remain universally available.About RokidRokid is a global technology company focused on human-computer interaction, with more than a decade of experience in augmented reality and AI integration. The company develops both hardware and software for AI-powered smart glasses and open wearable computing platforms. With a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves nobody behind, Rokid is committed to building accessible, globally usable technologies that support learning, communication, and everyday understanding.

