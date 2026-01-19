CES 2026 Speed Award Smart Living Award Winner: BROAD Group Completes Record-Speed Modular High-Rise in Abu Dhabi

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broad USA applies modular and industrialized Holon building systems to create more efficient and sustainable housing environments. This recognition highlights the company’s leadership in advancing next-generation construction technologies that improve building efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and support smarter, more sustainable urban development through industrialized and scalable building solutions.In recognition of its innovation in sustainable construction and smart urban living, BROAD Group was also named a recipient of the Smart Living Award at the CES 2026 SPEED Award. The award honors BROAD Group’s Holon modular building system for redefining high-rise construction through ultra-fast deployment, factory-based manufacturing, and significant reductions in carbon emissions, construction waste, and on-site disruption—advancing a new model for sustainable, intelligent urban development.ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Dec. 22, 2025 — BROAD Group announced today the completion of “Earth Tower,” a 16-story modular residential tower in Abu Dhabi, marking one of the fastest high-rise construction timelines ever recorded. The milestone underscores BROAD Group’s leadership in modular construction and its commitment to advancing sustainable, high-efficiency building solutions for modern cities.The Earth Tower was constructed using BROAD Group’s Holon volumetric modular system. Its 259 modules were manufactured in 30 days, then hoisted and installed on site in 96 hours, according to the company.The project was developed for Eagle Hills, the international real estate firm led by Mohamed Alabbar, who also owns Emaar Group, developer of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The Abu Dhabi tower serves as a pilot project for a new construction approach aligned with the UAE’s Vision 2031 emissions and sustainability goals.“This project shows that speed, quality, and sustainability are not mutually exclusive,” said Shun Li, Deputy General Manager of BROAD Holon Co. Ltd. “By transferring almost all construction processes to the factory, we can effectively ensure quality, significantly shorten the construction period, and reduce construction waste and carbon emissions, while minimizing disruption to the surrounding area of the construction site."The Holon system uses fully factory-manufactured stainless steel modules and contains no concrete. A proprietary bolting method allows rapid assembly and produces virtually no construction waste, significantly lowering the carbon footprint compared with conventional high-rise construction, the company said.The completed Earth Tower includes 168,128 square feet of residential space across 150 units, offering studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. Eagle Hills said Earth Tower was designed to reduce energy and water consumption through enhanced thermal insulation and upgraded mechanical systems that meet the UAE’s green building standards.“This development is a breakthrough in modern, sustainable modular construction in Abu Dhabi,” said Mr. Alabbar. Eagle Hills officials added that future towers of between fifteen and thirty floors are already in planning, with construction timelines under six months and costs comparable to conventional building, while delivering major reductions in emissions, noise, dust, and on-site pollution.BROAD Group said the project highlights the potential of the Holon modular building system to deliver accelerated housing delivery, lifecycle durability, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency while supporting the UAE’s goals for smarter, faster and more sustainable development.

Eagle Hills Holon Tower

