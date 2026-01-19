MERLYN FOR EDUCATION WINS TOP INNOVATION AWARD AT CES

NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merlyn for Education announced today that its voice-enabled AI teaching assistant, Merlyn Origin, has been named the Top Innovation Award winner at the CES 2026 Speed Award, in Las Vegas by honoring its transformative impact on modern teaching and learning. This recognition reaffirms Merlyn’s leadership in designing and deploying practical AI solutions that directly support educators and drive student engagement.​Merlyn for Education’s AI assistant gives teachers voice and remote control over classroom technology so they can spend less time fighting with technology and more on teaching. With Merlyn at their side, educators transform minutes of technostress into moments that matter for students.​Award highlightsThe Top Innovation Award recognizes how Merlyn Origin delivers the power of AI to any teacher using a remote control, USB receiver, desktop application, and browser extension. Through voice control, teachers can quickly access answers, launch teaching tools, manage presentations, play videos, set timers, and share resources from anywhere in the classroom.​Built on a large language model designed for education, Merlyn Origin’s chat feature provides K–12–appropriate responses, relevant images, source links, and extension questions that reward curiosity and support authentic engagement.How Merlyn transforms teachingMerlyn Origin is a solution that works with the tools districts already use, helping schools get more value from existing technology investments. Merlyn Origin enables voice and remote control of PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, and connects to any front-of-classroom display, making it easier for teachers to manage instruction without being tethered to a desk.​Merlyn Origin also helps educators to create high-quality lesson plans and rubrics aligned to clear objectives and differentiated for diverse learners. By streamlining instruction and simplifying classroom technology, Merlyn allows teachers to keep students focused while maintaining their own teaching style.​Merlyn ImpactThis CES recognition highlights that Merlyn’s teacher-first AI is already transforming classrooms worldwide, demonstrating the practical impact of purpose-built AI on teaching and learning. By automating common tasks and making classroom technology easier to use, Merlyn for Education allows teachers to stay present with students instead of troubleshooting devices.​About Merlyn for EducationMerlyn for Education is an AI company dedicated to building technology that supports teachers before, during, and after class. Its flagship solution, Merlyn Origin, brings natural language voice control, instructional workflows, and safe, education-focused AI chat to K–12 classrooms.​For more information, contact Brett Comeaux at brett@merlyn.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.