EDENSOFT WINS GLOBAL BRANDING AWARD FOR AI-POWERED OFFICE ASSISTANT eCOPILOT

Edensoft Holdings Limited (HKEX:01147.HK)

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edensoft announced today that its AI-powered office assistant, eCopilot, has been recognized with the Global Branding Award at the CES 2026 SPEED AWARD, honoring the company’s growing global presence and its impact on how artificial intelligence is being applied to everyday knowledge work.The recognition reaffirms Edensoft’s leadership in designing and deploying practical AI solutions that support modern enterprises and empower professionals to work more efficiently, thoughtfully, and creatively in an increasingly digital workplace.Edensoft’s mission is to make artificial intelligence a trusted, accessible assistant for daily work—helping people spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on meaningful, high-value thinking and collaboration.Award HighlightsThe Global Branding Award recognizes companies that successfully translate advanced technology into globally relevant, real-world applications. Edensoft was honored for eCopilot, an AI-powered office assistant designed to support everyday enterprise work across documents, collaboration, and information management.eCopilot delivers AI assistance through natural language interaction, helping users draft and summarize documents, retrieve information, organize workflows, and collaborate more effectively—bringing the power of AI directly into familiar office environments.How eCopilot Supports Everyday WorkeCopilot is built to work alongside people, not replace them. Designed for daily enterprise workflows, the solution reduces cognitive load by handling routine tasks while leaving judgment, creativity, and decision-making firmly in human hands.Through intelligent automation and contextual understanding, eCopilot helps teams turn scattered information into clear outputs, transform complex documents into actionable insights, and move work forward with greater focus and confidence.Built for Real-World Enterprise EnvironmentseCopilot is designed to work with the systems organizations already use. Supporting both cloud-based and on-premises deployment, the solution enables enterprises to adopt AI flexibly while meeting compliance, security, and data governance requirements across regions and industries.By integrating seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures, eCopilot helps organizations unlock more value from their current technology investments without disruptive system changes.Edensoft ImpactThis CES recognition highlights Edensoft’s ability to deliver AI solutions that are not only technically robust, but also practical, scalable, and globally relevant. By making AI easier to use and more closely aligned with real work scenarios, Edensoft helps organizations improve productivity while maintaining human agency and organizational identity.As AI becomes an everyday part of work rather than a distant concept, Edensoft continues to focus on building tools that support people before, during, and after their daily tasks.About EdensoftEdensoft (01147.HK) is a Hong Kong Stock Exchange–listed technology company providing AI solutions, enterprise software, and cloud services to organizations worldwide. Its flagship innovation, eCopilot, is an AI-powered office assistant designed to support digital transformation by improving productivity, collaboration, and workflow efficiency across modern enterprise environments.

EdenSoft eCopilot Office AI - Automate office tasks in seconds

