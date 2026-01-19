EPICQUEST WINS GLOBAL BRANDING AWARD FOR AI-ENABLED GLOBAL HIGHER EDUCATION PLATFORM

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited announced today that it has been recognized with the Global Branding Award at the CES 2026 SPEED AWARD, honoring the company’s growing international presence and its innovative application of artificial intelligence in global higher education.The recognition underscores EpicQuest’s leadership in building a technology-enabled higher education ecosystem that supports students, educators, and institutions across borders. By combining academic partnerships with AI-driven digital infrastructure, EpicQuest is expanding access to high-quality higher education while improving learning experiences and institutional effectiveness worldwide.EpicQuest’s mission is to make global education more connected, adaptable, and student-centered—using technology to support learning before, during, and beyond the classroom.Award HighlightsThe Global Branding Award recognizes organizations that successfully translate advanced technology into globally relevant educational solutions. EpicQuest was honored for developing an AI-powered higher education platform that supports academic administration, learning management, student services, and data-informed decision-making across international markets.By embedding artificial intelligence into its education ecosystem, EpicQuest enables institutions to operate more efficiently while helping students navigate complex academic pathways with greater clarity and support.How EpicQuest Supports Global LearningEpicQuest’s AI-enabled platforms are designed to work alongside educators and administrators, not replace them. The company’s solutions streamline curriculum delivery, academic support, and institutional workflows, allowing educators to focus more on teaching and mentorship while reducing administrative burden.For students, EpicQuest’s digital infrastructure improves engagement, access to resources, and continuity across cross-border education programs—helping learners move more smoothly between institutions, regions, and stages of their academic journeys.Built for Diverse Education SystemsEpicQuest’s global approach emphasizes localization and adaptability. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model, the group tailors its educational offerings to align with regional academic standards, regulatory frameworks, and student needs.Through partnerships with universities and colleges across North America and other international regions, EpicQuest has established a flexible framework that supports degree programs, pathway education, and international academic exchange—while maintaining consistent quality and operational standards.EpicQuest ImpactThis CES recognition highlights EpicQuest’s ability to combine global strategy with practical, education-focused AI innovation. As higher education increasingly relies on digital infrastructure and intelligent systems, EpicQuest continues to help institutions and learners adapt to a more connected, data-informed, and globally integrated education landscape.By making AI a supportive tool rather than a barrier, EpicQuest is contributing to the evolution of higher education toward more inclusive, efficient, and future-ready learning models.About EpicQuest Education Group International LimitedEpicQuest Education Group International Limited is a Nasdaq-listed, globally oriented education group focused on higher education and cross-border academic services. The company integrates institutional partnerships, academic resources, and AI-enabled digital platforms to support international education delivery, student mobility, and long-term educational development worldwide.

