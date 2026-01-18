Antoine Maurice King Achieves Seven #1 Amazon Bestsellers With 53-Title Think Like ChatGPT Series

Antoine Maurice King MBA Think Like ChatGPT

The author and entrepreneur expands his AI-inspired thinking series to 53 titles, earning seven #1 Amazon Bestseller rankings across multiple categories.

The Think Like ChatGPT series was built to function as a thinking system—one readers can return to as their challenges, responsibilities, and decision-making needs evolve.” — Antoine Maurice King

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, author, and Spate Media founder Antoine Maurice King has reached a major publishing milestone, becoming a 7-time #1 Amazon Bestselling Author through his influential Think Like ChatGPT book series, which now spans 53 titles and continues to grow.

What began as a single concept exploring how artificial intelligence can improve human thinking has evolved into one of the most expansive and structured mindset series on Amazon. The Think Like ChatGPT collection covers topics ranging from faster learning and decision-making to emotional control, strategic thinking, creativity, and long-term life design.

Unlike traditional self-help books that rely on motivation or surface-level tactics, King’s series focuses on teaching readers how to think, not what to think. Each title breaks down complex mental processes into clear, repeatable frameworks inspired by the way large language models analyze problems, remove bias, and synthesize information.

“This series was never about chasing trends,” said King. “It was about building a thinking system people can use for the rest of their lives—whether they’re learning a new skill, building a business, or navigating personal challenges.”

The success of the series has earned King recognition across multiple Amazon categories, solidifying his reputation as a leading voice at the intersection of AI-inspired thinking, education, and personal development. Readers worldwide have praised the books for their clarity, practicality, and ability to translate advanced concepts into everyday use.

King is also the founder of Spate Media, a growing media and education company focused on intellectual property, AI-powered learning, and long-term value creation. With over 50 books published and multiple #1 rankings, King is now shifting the series into its next phase—consolidating the work into higher-level frameworks, definitive editions, and educational systems.

The Think Like ChatGPT series is available on Amazon in Kindle and select print editions.

About Antoine Maurice King

Antoine Maurice King is a 7× #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, entrepreneur, and founder of Spate Media. Known for building large-scale intellectual property systems, King writes at the intersection of AI, mindset, strategy, and modern education. His work focuses on helping individuals think clearly, act strategically, and build long-term leverage in an increasingly complex world.

